Why SIGA’s reset is not a market sin, but a national necessity

In the delicate architecture of Ghana’s political economy, the watchdogs of civil society serve as the necessary guardians of our democratic conscience.

IMANI Africa, in its recent petition, has once again demonstrated its vital role by raising the alarm over competitive neutrality and procurement integrity within the insurance sector.

On these fundamental pillars, transparency, value for money, and the sanctity of the public purse, there is no daylight between my position and theirs. We agree that a market governed by shadow directives is a market destined for decay.

​However, a diagnosis that focuses solely on the symptoms of a fever may overlook the systemic infection that necessitates the cure. To view the State Interests and Governance Authority’s (SIGA) recent directive as a mere administrative distortion is to misread the historical ledger.

What we are witnessing is not a drift toward state-sponsored monopoly, but a long-overdue RESET, a structural correction of a market that has, for decades, been tilted against the national interest.

​For years, a predictable yet predatory pattern has governed the placement of state risks. We watched as a "competitive" market was subtly re-engineered through broker-led distortions and influence-driven placements. Slowly, almost imperceptibly, the State Insurance Company (SIC) was disintermediated from its natural public-sector base.

​This was not a triumph of private-sector efficiency over public-sector lethargy. It was a strategic hollowing out. Profitable, anchor risks, the very bedrock of a national insurer, were incrementally stripped away and redirected toward politically exposed private actors.

This is the "distorted equilibrium" that SIGA has inherited. To argue for a return to the status quo in the name of "pure competition" is to defend a playing field that was rigged long before the whistle blew.

​We must move past the oversimplification that frames this as a choice between competition and administrative direction. In emerging economies, insurance is more than a service; it is a tool of sovereign resilience.

​When we allow the premiums from massive public infrastructure, oil and gas, and power projects to be captured exclusively by a narrow group of private interests, we do more than just weaken a state institution. We erode our domestic underwriting capacity.

Every strategic risk placed outside SIC is a missed opportunity for our professionals to master sophisticated risk structuring or to participate meaningfully in global reinsurance programs.

​By redirecting a portion of this business back to SIC, we are not stifling trade; we are recycling value within the state ecosystem. This is developmental state economics at its most pragmatic.

It strengthens the national balance sheet and ensures that the wealth generated by taxpayers’ assets remains a public good, rather than a private windfall.

​The central question is not whether SIGA is distorting the market, but whether we can afford to let a strategic national institution like SIC become a marginal player in its own sovereign ecosystem. A state without a robust, anchor insurer is a state that lacks the fiscal lungs to breathe during a crisis.

​SIGA’s directive is a rebalancing exercise. It seeks to restore SIC’s strategic mandate, not by granting it a permanent shroud of protection, but by providing the stability it needs to rebuild its technical architecture and regain its relevance. This is about national capacity, knowledge retention, and the restoration of institutional pride.

​To the industry players and the visionary leadership at SIGA: this is a moment for constitutional clarity and administrative courage.

We must implement these preference frameworks with the highest degree of transparency to ensure that "strategic preference" never becomes a veil for mediocrity.

​To my colleagues at IMANI: your vigilance is the catalyst that will ensure this reset is handled with integrity. But let us recognize that a market left entirely to the whims of "pure" laissez-faire often results in capital concentration and institutional weakening.

​The true measure of our progress is not how perfectly we mimic foreign market models, but how effectively we adapt them to serve the Ghanaian soul. SIGA is not breaking the market; it is fixing the foundation.

It is time we stop viewing the strengthening of state institutions as a threat to the private sector and start seeing it as the rising tide that will eventually lift all boats.

​Let us support the cause of a resilient, self-reliant insurance architecture. For if the state cannot protect its own interests, it will soon find itself with no interests left to protect.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.