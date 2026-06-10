Ahmad Tea announces Antoine Semenyo as Global Brand Ambassador

Ahmad Tea, one of the world's leading tea brands, announced the appointment of Premier League and Ghana international footballer Antoine Semenyo as its new Global Brand Ambassador. The announcement comes ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where Antoine is preparing to lead the line for his nation.

The partnership marks a major milestone for Ahmad Tea as the brand continues to strengthen its connection with consumers across more than 90 countries worldwide. Bringing together one of football's most exciting talents with a brand renowned for quality, heritage and craftsmanship, the collaboration is rooted in a shared belief that success is built on dedication, discipline and preparation.

Antoine Semenyo features in the Ahmad Tea "Preparation is Everything" campaign, a new global platform celebrating the commitment, attention to detail and relentless pursuit of excellence that underpin achievement in every aspect of life.

The campaign draws a natural parallel between the meticulous preparation required to create Ahmad Tea's award-winning blends and the dedication needed to perform at the highest level of professional sport. Through compelling storytelling, the campaign will showcase how preparation remains the foundation of success, whether on the football pitch, in business, or in everyday life.

As Global Brand Ambassador, Semenyo will feature prominently across Ahmad Tea's above-the-line and below-the-line communications, including television advertising, digital and social media campaigns, retail activations, experiential events, on-pack promotions and international public relations activity. Later in 2026, the forward will also star in the campaign's launch television commercial, which explores the role preparation plays in achieving excellence both on and off the pitch.

In Ghana, where football remains a powerful force for national pride and community connection, Ahmad Tea will launch a dedicated market programme as part of the wider "Preparation is Everything" campaign. The initiative will include nationwide retail promotions, fan engagement activations, consumer competitions and digital content celebrating the journey of the Black Stars and the role preparation plays in achieving success on the world stage.

Through a series of storytelling initiatives, Ahmad Tea will highlight Semenyo's journey from grassroots football to the world's biggest sporting stage, inspiring the next generation of Ghanaian talent through messages of hard work, discipline and perseverance.

Semenyo said, "I grew up in London, so of course I love my tea. Having a brew and a chat – you know? There is no better brand than Ahmad Tea, the taste is what makes it and I love that the brand has a great story. It really is inspiring and I'm proud to be working alongside them."

"One of their important messages is that preparation is everything. They are talking about making their tea and in that is a message that I live by in my career: You have to be ready. That is not just on the day of a game in terms of eating the right foods, having your kit ready but also in how you prepare in the week. Training properly, recovering, eating right, studying your opponents, reflecting – giving time for things to breathe, brewing the plan of action."

"Ahmad Tea is about bringing a quality product to customers by ensuring everything is of the highest standard, consistently, and that is what I believe in."

Tracey Wakelin, Head of Global Brand Marketing at Ahmad Tea, added, "We are delighted to welcome Antoine Semenyo to the Ahmad Tea family as our new Global Brand Ambassador. Antoine's story is one of hard work, determination and continuous improvement – qualities that perfectly embody our 'Preparation is Everything' campaign."

"Whether it's preparing for a major tournament match or crafting a world-class tea blend, excellence is achieved through dedication, expertise and attention to detail. Antoine's mindset reflects the values that have guided Ahmad Tea for four decades and makes him an ideal ambassador for our brand."

"Antoine is not only one of the Premier League's most exciting footballers, but also an inspirational figure for millions of fans across Ghana and beyond. With one of the biggest sporting tournaments on the horizon, we're excited to celebrate his journey through a campaign that resonates strongly with consumers in Ghana, one of our most important markets globally."

"As the lead face of our global 'Preparation is Everything' campaign, Antoine will feature across television advertising, digital content, retail activations, on-pack promotions and public relations campaigns, helping us connect with consumers around the world through an authentic and inspiring story about what it takes to achieve excellence."

The appointment comes as Ahmad Tea continues to expand its international footprint whilst remaining true to the principles that have guided the business since its inception: exceptional quality, expert craftsmanship and meaningful human connection.

Over the coming months, consumers will see Semenyo appear across a range of integrated global campaigns, including television commercials, retail promotions, limited-edition packaging, digital storytelling, influencer partnerships and media engagement programmes. The partnership will launch across key markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia, with additional activations planned throughout 2026 and beyond.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.