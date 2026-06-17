Antoine Semenyo has warned Ghana cannot afford to become one of the World Cup's early casualties as the Black Stars prepare to launch their campaign against Panama.

The Manchester City forward believes a strong start is crucial if Ghana are to improve on their disappointing group-stage exit in 2022 and fulfil their ambitions of reaching the knockout rounds this summer.

"It is very important, Panama won’t be an easy game. They’ll be up for it, they will want to cause a shock, and we have to be right at it. We don’t want to end up as one of those teams on the review of the World Cup where they go on about the shock of the tournament or whatever. We want to win and win well; it can set us up for a great tournament."

While Panama may be viewed by many as underdogs, Semenyo insists Ghana are taking nothing for granted as they target a positive opening result.

Preparation has become a key part of Semenyo's development and is one of the reasons he has partnered with Ahmad Tea.

"One of their important messages is that preparation is everything. They are talking about making their tea, and in that is a message that I live by in my career: You have to be ready. That is not just on the day of a game in terms of eating the right foods, having your kit ready, but also in how you prepare in the week. Training properly, recovering thoroughly, eating right, studying your opponents, reflecting - letting time for things to breathe, brewing the plan of action. I think that is where we really align. Ahmad tea is about bringing a quality product to customers by ensuring everything is of the highest standard, consistently, and that is what I believe in."

Representing Ghana remains a deeply personal source of pride for Semenyo and his family, who will be cheering him on from the stands when the Black Stars face Panama.

"My whole family supports Ghana, and I hope to do them proud. They’re crazy when watching the games – it’s loud at home and a time for the family to come together. You couldn’t believe the atmosphere when we scored - nothing beats it, and so many great memories. Having some family at the Panama game will be a very special moment."

As one of the faces of Ghana's World Cup campaign, Semenyo is well aware of the pressure that comes with representing one of Africa's most passionate football nations. Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan recently suggested expectations would be on the forward to deliver during the tournament, but Semenyo sees that scrutiny as part of the responsibility that comes with wearing the Black Stars shirt.

"Pressure is on all of us as a team every time we pull on the Black Stars jersey, we are representing our nation. We all know the pressure that comes with playing for Ghana. We all know what it means to put on that Black Stars shirt! The fans are so passionate, you know? If you give the ball away a few times in a game and we don't get the win, people are going to have something to say. That's just how it is,s and we accept that. They expect success, and we know that.

"But for me, that pressure is a privilege. It’s what inspires us all to keep improving. I just see it as something to motivate me, really. Every time I go out there, I just want to do my best and make the country proud."

Victory over Panama would provide the perfect platform for Ghana ahead of the challenges to come and send an early message to the rest of the tournament. If Semenyo's confidence is anything to go by, the Black Stars are heading into the World Cup determined not just to compete, but to make their mark on the biggest stage in football.

Antoine Semenyo is the new Global Brand Ambassador for Ahmad Tea, one of the world's leading family-owned tea companies.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.