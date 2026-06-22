England-born Antoine Semenyo insists he has never once regretted choosing Ghana over the Three Lions as he prepares to face his country of birth in one of the standout fixtures of the World Cup group stage.

Antoine Semenyo, the new Global Brand Ambassador for Ahmad Tea, commented: "I got a call from Ghana when I was 20 or 21. I could never say no to that. I’ve already got to represent my country at a World Cup, and now I’m heading into my second one. I was never in the England underage teams, so I never thought of it as a possibility. My family also love Ghana, they all support them. My dad was so proud when I played for Ghana. I’m creating memories playing for a country that means a lot to me. It was an easy decision back then and one I’m proud of today."

Having grown up in England, the Manchester City forward knows exactly what the Three Lions are up against whenever a major tournament comes around.

"Massively. Every major tournament, you hear the noise. ‘Will this be the one to end the years of hurt?’ and the media coverage is insane. That’s a lot of pressure, but it is similar for other countries too."

Despite acknowledging England's quality and chances of winning the tournament, Semenyo is hoping Ghana can spring one of the biggest upsets so far.

"Can they? Of course. They’ve got some sensational players and can go all the way. Will they? It’s tough as there are so many talented players and so many competitive nations. I hope Ghana can stop them."

Victory over England would be one of the biggest results in Ghana's recent history, and Semenyo believes it would prove the Black Stars can compete with anyone. On what victory would mean, Semenyo said: "Huge. As I said, we believe we can give anyone a game, and to go out there and beat a team like England would send a real message that we mean business at the World Cup. It will be difficult, they’re one of the favourites, but we have a good team, and nothing is impossible."

The fixture will also reunite Semenyo with several familiar faces from Manchester City, although friendship will be put to one side once the whistle blows.

"I’ve told Nico [O’Reilly], Marc [Guehi] and John [Stones] I’m coming for them! There will probably be some banter in the build-up to the game, and it will be great to go up against them.

Obviously, I’ve played against them for Bournemouth before and trained so much with them at City now, so I know what to expect, but this is a whole new stage. It will be great to see them. James [Trafford] is obviously in the squad too, but as close as we are, I’m playing to win. As I’m absolutely certain they will be too."

For Semenyo, there may be familiar faces in the opposition dressing room, but there will be no divided loyalties when Ghana and England meet on football's biggest stage. Beating one of the tournament favourites would not only be a memorable moment for the Black Stars but one that could send a powerful message to the rest of the competition.

Antoine Semenyo is the new Global Brand Ambassador for Ahmad Tea, one of the world's leading family-owned tea companies. For more information about Ahmad Tea and its commitment to quality, craftsmanship and sustainability, visit www.ahmadtea.com

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.