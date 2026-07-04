Ghana’s World Cup dream ends as Arias fires Colombia into last 16

Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign came to a disappointing end after a 1-0 defeat to Colombia in the Round of 32, with an early goal from Jhon Arias proving enough to separate the two sides.

The Black Stars entered the contest with plenty of intent and nearly made the perfect start.

Thomas Partey tested Colombia with a powerful effort from long range inside the opening minutes, although his strike drifted narrowly wide.

However, the game quickly turned into a battle of setbacks for both teams. Colombia were first forced into an early change after striker Jhon Córdoba suffered a groin injury and was replaced by Luis Suárez.

Ghana were then dealt a blow of their own when right-back Marvin Senaya, who had initially attempted to continue despite a hamstring problem, was forced off and replaced by Alidu Seidu before the quarter-hour mark.

Just moments after coming on, Suárez delivered a cross to an unmarked Jhon Arias, who calmly side-footed home at the back post in the 14th minute to hand the South Americans the lead.

The goal shifted momentum in Colombia's favour as they controlled large spells of the first half while Ghana struggled to create clear-cut opportunities.

Luis Díaz came close to doubling the advantage when he fired wide from an excellent position, while Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi kept his side in the contest with an outstanding save just before half-time, pushing away Johan Mojica's powerful header from Daniel Muñoz's cross.

Antoine Semenyo produced the Black Stars' best attacking moment of the second half, bursting into a dangerous position before driving a low cross across the face of goal. Unfortunately for Ghana, there was no teammate on hand to apply the finishing touch.

Colombia, meanwhile, continued to threaten on the counterattack.

Luis Díaz thought he had doubled the lead shortly after the restart, only for the offside flag to deny him. Moments later, the winger found himself through again, this time legally, but Lawrence Ati Zigi produced another important save to keep Ghana's hopes alive.

With time running out, Ghana coach Otto Addo looked to inject fresh energy into his side.

Elisha Owusu and Abdul Fatawu replaced Kwasi Sibo and Inaki Williams midway through the second half before Ernest Nuamah and Prince Adu were introduced in another attacking reshuffle.

Despite the changes, the Black Stars were unable to break down a disciplined Colombian defence.

Colombia continued to create chances of their own, with Davinson Sánchez heading tamely at Ati Zigi from a corner before substitute Juan Quintero came close with a long-range strike that flashed just wide of the post.

As the clock ticked down, Ghana pushed forward in search of a late equaliser but struggled to trouble Colombia goalkeeper Camilo Vargas throughout the contest.

In the end, Arias' first-half strike proved decisive as Colombia secured a narrow victory to progress to the last 16, where they will face Switzerland.

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