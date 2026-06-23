2026 World Cup: ‘They were very compact’ – Rice salutes Ghana after England stalemate

Jordan Ayew chases Declan Rice for possession

England midfielder Declan Rice praised Ghana's solid defensive performance after the Black Stars held the Three Lions to a goalless draw in their second Group L match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Despite enjoying the lion's share of possession, England struggled to break down a well-organised Ghana side that stood firm throughout the contest.

It is the second clean sheet for the Black Stars having kept Panama at bay in their opener.

"It's always difficult when you play against eleven behind the ball,” Rice told the BBC.

"Give credit to Ghana, they were very compact. It was tough. They are good players.

"We keep going, we still have a great chance of finishing top of the group. There's no need to be negative, we need to stay positive."

The result leaves England top of Group L on four points, level with Ghana, who occupy second place.

Both sides remain firmly in contention for a place in the Round of 32, with Ghana now turning attention to their final group game against Croatia on June 27.

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