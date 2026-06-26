Black Stars: We need to be more aggressive with officials – Semenyo 

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 23: Prince Adu #25 of Ghana is challenged by Ezri Konsa #2 of England in the penalty box during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L match between England and Ghana at Boston Stadium on June 23, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Patrick Smith - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo believes it’s high time he and his teammates stopped being nice towards match officials following the game against England.

For the second time in a row, the match officials failed to check and review possible penalties for the Black Stars after Prince Adu Kwabena was fouled in the draw against the Three Lions.

Ezri Konsa launched into the Ghanaian forward in the latter part of the game when he was through on goal, fouling him in the box with no attempt to play the ball.

However, Kwabena’s subsequent attempts to score came off Semenyo in an offside position prompting the referee to award the latter while ignoring the first incident.

Speaking ahead of the final group game against Croatia on Saturday, June 27, the Manchester City star calls out the importance for his teammates to call out the attention of the referees to such incidents.

“Funny you mention that because we actually talked about it in training today. As players, we need to dangle around the referee and complain,” he said.

"I was right next to the incident and was the first to put my hand up because I had a clear view of it.

"As a team, we need to be more aggressive around the officials.

“Players need to stay down a bit longer if they're fouled, and obviously the coach is on the touchline putting pressure on the fourth official.

"It's frustrating because they've now failed to check it on two occasions."

The Black Stars currently sit on four points together with England in Group L knowing that a win or draw against Croatia could keep them in second position should the Three Lions defeat Panama in the other game.

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