Antoine Semenyo hails Luka Modrić as “one of the best midfielders of the current era”

Antoine Semenyo says Ghana are determined to continue their impressive World Cup campaign as the Black Stars prepare for a final group-stage clash against Croatia.

Following an impressive draw against England, confidence is growing within the Ghana camp as they look to build further momentum heading into the knockout rounds.

Antoine Semenyo, the new Global Brand Ambassador for Ahmad Tea commented:"Last time we didn’t get out of the group and it was a huge disappointment, but this time, if we can get through, then who knows what will happen.

"We are here to win, we want to make the Ghana fans happy and the longer we are in the tournament the bigger the party will be!"

Standing in Ghana's way are 2022 World Cup finalists Croatia, led once again by evergreen captain Luka Modrić, who continues to perform at the highest level despite turning 40.

"Everyone thought the last World Cup would be his last, the same as Messi and Ronaldo but they all are back again. Modric is still playing at the top level so not really surprised. It will be great to share the pitch with a great player like him."

Semenyo admits Modrić remains one of the players he has admired most throughout his career. "Of course. He plays a very different position to me but he’s been one of the best midfielders of the current era. You learn something from every player.

I grew up watching Didier Drogba which taught me a lot, but Modric is so good to watch, a great passer of the ball, technically outstanding and incredible reading of the game."

The Manchester City forward will also come up against familiar Premier League opponents Joško Gvardiol and Mateo Kovačić, although friendships will be put aside as Ghana look to continue their World Cup journey.

"Like the England guys, I’m sure there will be some messages in the build up. It will be great to see them and I hope we can get the better of them but they’re two great players who won’t make it easy for us."

After holding England and putting themselves in a strong position, Ghana head into the Croatia match full of belief. Another positive result against one of world football's most respected international sides would provide further evidence that the Black Stars are capable of making a deep run in the tournament.

For Semenyo, the objective remains simple: keep Ghana winning, keep the fans dreaming and keep the party going for as long as possible.

Antoine Semenyo is the new Global Brand Ambassador for Ahmad Tea, one of the world's leading family-owned tea companies. For more information about Ahmad Tea and its commitment to quality, craftsmanship and sustainability, visit www.ahmadtea.com.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.