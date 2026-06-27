2026 World Cup: Ghana lose to Croatia to finish third in Group L

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Ghana suffered a 2-1 defeat to Croatia in their final Group L match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as a late Nikola Vlašić header denied the Black Stars the chance to finish in the top two.
The result, coupled with England's 2-0 victory over Panama, saw the Three Lions finish top of the group with seven points, Croatia claim second on six, while Ghana ended the group stage on four points.
Despite the defeat in Philadelphia, Ghana are still through to the Round of 32 as one of the best third-placed teams.
Croatia made the brighter start and almost broke the deadlock after 17 minutes when Nikola Vlašić struck the post from the edge of the area after Ghana's defence was caught out of position.
The breakthrough finally arrived in the 31st minute.
Petar Sučić unleashed a low strike from around 30 yards that flew into the bottom corner, ending Ghana's perfect defensive record at the tournament.
It was the first goal the Black Stars had conceded in three matches and temporarily lifted Croatia to the top of Group L.
Ghana responded positively before the break and came close through Antoine Semenyo, whose dangerous run and low cross flashed across the face of goal with nobody able to apply the finishing touch.
Trailing at half-time, coach Carlos Queiroz introduced Opong Peprah and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku immediately after the restart in search of an equaliser.
The substitutions injected urgency into Ghana's attack.
Within minutes, Fatawu delivered a superb cross into the penalty area, but Semenyo narrowly failed to connect as the ball raced across goal.
The Black Stars' persistence eventually paid off in the 76th minute.
Ernest Nuamah floated a free-kick into the penalty area where Derrick Luckassen calmly volleyed home at the far post.
The goal was initially ruled out for offside before a lengthy Video Assistant Referee review concluded that Kwasi Sibo, although in an offside position, had not interfered with play. The decision was overturned and Ghana were level.
The equaliser briefly restored Ghana to second place in the group.
Moments later, Asare produced arguably the save of the match, brilliantly tipping Mario Pašalić's powerful effort over the crossbar with an outstanding one-handed stop.
However, Croatia capitalised from the resulting corner.
In the 83rd minute, Modrić delivered another dangerous set-piece and Vlašić rose highest to power a header beyond Asare, the ball bouncing in off the inside of the post to restore Croatia's advantage.
It proved to be the decisive moment.
Although Ghana pushed for another equaliser in the closing stages, Croatia held firm to secure qualification as Group L runners-up.
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