Tarkwa-Nsuaem NPP elections halted by Sekondi High Court over injunction application

The Sekondi High Court has stopped the New Patriotic Party’s Electoral Area Elections in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency hours before the scheduled polls.

The election, which was expected to take place today, June 10, 2026, has been put on hold following an interim injunction granted by the court.

The order follows a suit filed by some aggrieved NPP members who are challenging aspects of the internal electoral process in the constituency.

The plaintiffs, Andrew Adade, Daniel Quaicoe, Francis Kwakye Amprofi, Dominic Boakye Acheamopong, and Michael Arhin, filed the case against the New Patriotic Party, the NPP Western Regional Secretary, the Regional Chairman, the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency Chairman, and the Constituency Secretary.

In its interim order, the Sekondi High Court restrained the defendants, their agents and representatives from proceeding with, organising, conducting, declaring results for, recognising results from, or taking any further steps in relation to the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Electoral Area Elections.

The injunction comes after some NPP supporters in Tarkwa-Nsuaem earlier raised concerns over alleged irregularities in the party’s internal elections and called for a review of the process.

The court’s order is expected to remain in force for the period stated in the ruling unless further directions are given by the court or the parties settle.

The development has now placed the Tarkwa-Nsuaem internal election process on hold as parties await the next legal steps.

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