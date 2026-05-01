8 NPP members seek court injunction to halt Tarkwa-Nsuaem polling station elections amid deepening internal dispute

Eight members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency of the Western Region have filed an interlocutory injunction application at the High Court to stop the party’s ongoing polling station elections, intensifying an already volatile internal dispute.

The plaintiffs — Sam Nathaniel Andoh, Samuel Kwaw Blay, Musah Abdul Ali, Charlotte Ghansah, Francis Ntsiful, Eric Bonney, Juliana Eshun and Memunatu Abubakar Saddick- are seeking an order to restrain the party and its officials from continuing the vetting of aspirants or conducting the polling station elections in the constituency.

In their suit, the applicants are asking the court to halt all activities related to the elections, including vetting, organisation and any associated processes, pending the determination of the case.

The defendants named in the suit are the New Patriotic Party (NPP); its Western Regional Chairman, Francis Ndede Siah; the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency Chairman, Benjamin Assabill; the Constituency Secretary, Fuseni Amadu; and the party’s Western Regional Representative for the constituency, Anthony Aidoo, also known as Kwame Armah.

The plaintiffs argue that the ongoing vetting process is being conducted in a manner that breaches the party’s own regulations and guidelines. They further contend that the process violates the rules of natural justice, undermines their right to participate in internal elections, and contravenes the democratic principles of the party.

Background of rising tensions

The legal action follows weeks of growing unrest within the Tarkwa-Nsuaem NPP, where the vetting of polling station executive aspirants has triggered widespread dissatisfaction among party members.

Several aspirants have been disqualified during the ongoing exercise, with affected individuals alleging that the process has been arbitrary, opaque and biased in favour of certain factions within the constituency.

Some of the reasons reportedly cited for disqualification have further fuelled anger among party members. These include allegations that aspirants were seen dancing to music associated with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), operating businesses near NDC-branded posters, engaging in internal disputes, or supporting parliamentary candidates not aligned with influential figures within the constituency.

One aggrieved member recounted being disqualified despite actively supporting the party in recent elections, including mobilising members during a visit by former Second Lady Samira Bawumia. She questioned the basis of her disqualification, insisting on her continued loyalty to the party.

Tensions at various polling centres have reportedly escalated into heated confrontations, with incidents of verbal clashes and accusations of intimidation. Some aspirants have also alleged document tampering, claiming that submitted forms were altered and signatures were manipulated to justify their disqualification.

Others who purchased nomination forms have complained that they were not vetted at all, with officials allegedly claiming that their documents could not be traced — a development critics say raises serious concerns about transparency.

There have also been complaints about poor communication surrounding the vetting exercise, with claims that invitations were selectively issued rather than publicly announced. Concerns have further been raised about the composition of vetting committees, with allegations that unauthorised individuals participated in decision-making.

Despite multiple petitions reportedly submitted to both regional and national party leadership, aggrieved members say there has been little response.

Political implications

The dispute comes against the backdrop of the NPP’s recent parliamentary defeat in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency, its first since 1996, where the party lost the seat by a margin of nearly 16,000 votes.

Some members believe the current tensions reflect unresolved internal divisions that contributed to the electoral loss, warning that failure to address the issues could further weaken the party’s base.

There are increasing threats from disgruntled members to withdraw from party activities or support independent candidates if their concerns are not addressed.

A party member from the Agona Electoral Area, who gave his name as Moses, expressed frustration over the situation, warning that the party risks repeating past mistakes if internal grievances are ignored.

Internal communication platforms within the constituency have reportedly been inundated with messages and voice notes demanding urgent intervention, with some members accusing a faction of attempting to dominate party structures.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.