Court gives prosecution final chance in Mamprobi Hospital baby theft case to file disclosures

The Gender-Based Violence Court at the Police Headquarters in Accra has given the prosecution a final opportunity to file disclosure documents in the Mamprobi Hospital baby theft case.

At the previous hearing, the Circuit Court warned that it would strike out the case if the prosecution failed to file the required disclosures.

Prosecutors, led by Chief Inspector Opoku Aniagyei, explained that delays in obtaining signatures from key witnesses had hampered their efforts.

“Although statements have been prepared for the complainant and her husband, they are yet to sign them,” he said.

Similarly, doctors, nurses, and security personnel expected to testify had not signed their statements.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) gathered that a lawyer claiming to represent the hospital had requested a meeting with these witnesses before they could sign their statements, further delaying the process.

As a result, the prosecution has been unable to file disclosures for the past two months.

At Thursday’s sitting (June 11, 2026), the court urged the prosecution to use state mechanisms to ensure all witness statements were signed and filed promptly.

The court, therefore, granted what it described as a final chance for compliance.

The case has been adjourned to July 8, 2026.

In February, this year, the case drew widespread public attention following the alleged theft of a newborn from the Mamprobi Hospital.

The accused, Latifa Salifu, a 33-year-old trader, has been charged with child stealing. She has pleaded not guilty and is currently on bail set at GH¢200,000.

The complainant, Precious Ankomah, a 29-year-old trader from James Town, delivered a baby boy via caesarean section at the hospital on February 16.

According to the prosecution, the baby was later diagnosed with jaundice, and arrangements were made to transfer both mother and child to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

Although the complainant was discharged the same day due to her inability to settle medical bills, she remained at the hospital with her baby.

At about 0400 hours on February 17, the accused allegedly approached the complainant, dressed in peach-coloured nurse scrubs, observed the baby, and left.

At about 0700 hours, she reportedly returned and took the baby under the pretext of administering medication, after which she disappeared.

When nurses reported for duty later that morning, they discovered the baby was missing. The complainant informed them that a woman she believed to be a nurse had taken the baby for treatment.

A search within the hospital proved unsuccessful, prompting a report to the Mamprobi Police by nurse Abigail Gudjinu.

On February 18, while investigations were ongoing, a whistle-blower alerted police that the accused had claimed she had delivered a baby at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and had been discharged the same day. This led to her arrest, during which she allegedly admitted to the offence.

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