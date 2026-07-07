Virtual Security Africa expands CCTV surveillance at Mamprobi Hospital

Audio By Carbonatix
Virtual Security Africa (VSA) has supported Mamprobi Hospital with an expanded Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) surveillance system to strengthen security and improve monitoring across the facility.
The intervention is expected to enhance safety for patients, staff, and visitors by providing wider coverage and better visibility across key areas of the hospital.
Speaking at the handing-over ceremony, the Greater Accra Regional Health Director, Robert Amesiya, commended Virtual Security Africa for the support and encouraged more health facilities to adopt similar security solutions.
He described the company as a reliable partner capable of providing effective security systems for healthcare facilities.
“Now we have a tried and tested company that can do an excellent job, and we urge as many as possible of our hospitals to procure from you,” Dr. Amesiya said.
He added that wider adoption of the company’s services would help create economies of scale, making such security solutions more affordable for health facilities.
“Once we have a number of them being monitored by you, the economics of scale will work. You provide more services, and the cost of a particular facility is affordable,” he said.
Medical Superintendent of Mamprobi Hospital, Henrietta Fiscian Barnor, said the project represents a significant upgrade of the hospital’s existing surveillance infrastructure.
She explained that the facility now has improved-quality cameras, strategically positioned across the hospital to strengthen monitoring.
“What they have done has been an upgrade of what we have. We have better quality. Now we have several cameras, almost 40 security cameras all over the hospital,” Dr. Barnor said.
The expanded CCTV system is expected to improve security coordination at Mamprobi Hospital and provide a safer environment for patients, healthcare workers, and visitors.
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