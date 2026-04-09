Virtual Security Africa showcases digital security vision at Kwahu Business Forum

Audio By Carbonatix
Indigenous digital and cybersecurity firms, Virtual Security Africa (VSA) and Virtual Infosec Africa (VIA), participated in the 2026 Kwahu Business Forum, highlighting their growing role in the country’s digital security ecosystem and their commitment to supporting national development through technology.
As part of their engagement, Virtual Security Africa provided free security support for the event by deploying AI-enabled, solar-powered surveillance systems on the venue grounds at the Kwahu Convention Centre.
The initiative, a goodwill gesture, helped ensure a safe, well-monitored environment for participants while demonstrating the potential of sustainable, locally driven electronic security solutions.
The company said the deployment reflects its broader mission to support major national and business events with advanced security infrastructure, while promoting innovation within the country’s technology space.
Beyond the forum, VSA disclosed that it is aligning its long-term strategy with the government’s 24-Hour Economy agenda. The group is currently in discussions with the government to establish a local assembly plant for CCTV and surveillance systems in Ghana.
The proposed facility is expected to boost local manufacturing, cut reliance on imports, and create jobs within the fast-growing security and technology sectors.
The company’s founder and CEO, Emmanuel Asiedu Sekyere, said the plant would serve as a production and distribution hub for affordable, high-technology surveillance solutions for homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure. It will target both the Ghanaian and wider African markets, he said.
Mr. Sekyere said that through the participation in the Kwahu Business Forum and its planned investments, Virtual Security Africa and Virtual Infosec Africa aim to help position Ghana as a regional leader in digital security innovation, while supporting economic growth and enhancing national resilience in an increasingly digital economy
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