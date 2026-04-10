GEA, Mastercard Foundation drive market access for MSMEs at Kwahu Business Forum

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), in collaboration with the Mastercard Foundation, took a bold step to deepen market access for MSMEs at this year’s Kwahu Business Forum.
Leading the charge, the Chief Executive Officer of GEA, Margaret Ansei, headed a delegation that brought the agency’s mandate directly to the frontlines through high-level engagements and practical support for businesses.
The team held strategic discussions with policymakers while connecting with entrepreneurs and key industry players.
The focus was clear: forge partnerships, unlock opportunities, and position Ghanaian MSMEs for faster growth.
Beyond dialogue, the initiative delivered tangible results. Businesses were supported in showcasing their products, gaining visibility, and accessing critical markets.
The engagements also helped build networks that can translate into sustained growth.
The effort forms part of a broader push to strengthen Ghana’s enterprise ecosystem by promoting local products, opening new opportunities, and accelerating MSMEs' global competitiveness.
Through targeted collaboration and on-the-ground engagement, the GEA and its partners are driving momentum to propel Ghanaian enterprises further and faster onto the global stage.
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