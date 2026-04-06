Mahama lauds Julius Debrah for shaping Kwahu Business Forum

President John Mahama has commended Mr Julius Debrah, the Chief of Staff, for his pivotal role in the conception and growth of the Kwahu Business Forum.

He described him as the driving force behind the initiative.

Speaking at the ongoing Kwahu Business Forum in Mpraeso in the Eastern Region, President Mahama praised Mr Debrah’s vision and commitment to creating a platform that blends the Kwahu Easter celebrations with meaningful economic dialogue.

He said the Chief of Staff conceived the idea of establishing a business forum to harness the large gatherings during the Easter festivities in Kwahu to promote investment and national economic development.

“My friend and co-conspirator, Julius Debrah, conceived the idea that as we gather in Kwahu to celebrate, we must also create a business forum focused on Ghana’s economic future.” President Mahama stated.

The President traced the evolution of the forum from its early stages to its growing national prominence, noting that Mr Debrah played a central role in transforming the concept into one of the country’s key economic gatherings.

President Mahama also unveiled plans to further expand the initiative to position Kwahu as a major conference and investment destination.

He disclosed that the government was working with private sector partners, including Metalex and Trasacco, to construct a permanent convention, conference and exhibition centre at the forum’s current site.

“We want to take this whole thing a step further. We are working with Metalex and Trasacco to build a permanent convention, conference and exhibition centre on this site,” he said.

The President added that an airstrip in the area would be constructed to facilitate easier access for conference participants and investors.

“We want to have an airstrip here so that flights can come in, both domestically and from outside the country, for people who want to attend conferences,” he said.

The Kwahu Business Forum is a national platform that brings together business leaders, policymakers, investors, entrepreneurs, and start-ups to deliberate on Ghana’s economic growth, industrialisation, and private-sector development.

Conceived by President Mahama and Mr Debrah, the forum was first launched in 2024 as a stakeholder engagement initiative during the Kwahu Easter homecoming.

What began as an effort to add a strong business dimension to the traditional Easter festivities in Kwahu has rapidly evolved into one of Ghana’s most significant annual economic gatherings.

Now in its third edition in 2026, the forum is being held at the Kwahu Convention Centre in Mpraeso and continues to provide a non-partisan platform for networking, investment matchmaking, mentorship and policy dialogue aimed at driving national development.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.