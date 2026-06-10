Minority MPs engage Ghana’s High Commissioner in Canada on diaspora welfare, development priorities

Audio By Carbonatix
A delegation from the Minority caucus has held high-level discussions with Ghana’s High Commissioner to Canada, Dora Francisca Edu-Buandoh, focusing on national development priorities, diaspora welfare, and strengthening relations between Ghana and Canada.
The MPs, who are in Canada for a capacity-building programme, paid a courtesy call on the High Commissioner at her official residence in Ottawa.
The engagement provided an opportunity to discuss issues affecting Ghanaians living abroad and explore avenues for deeper cooperation between the two countries.
Speaking during the meeting, Jerry Ahmed Shaib said the visit offered legislators a valuable platform to gain first-hand insight into the experiences and concerns of Ghanaians in the diaspora.
According to him, the discussions examined how Parliament can help address challenges facing Ghanaian communities abroad while advancing the country’s broader development agenda.
The meeting also explored opportunities to strengthen the longstanding relationship between Ghana and Canada, particularly in areas that could support Ghana’s economic and social development.
Mr Shaib expressed appreciation to Professor Edu-Buandoh for the warm reception and fruitful engagement, describing the interaction as important in connecting policymakers with the realities confronting Ghanaians living overseas.
He also commended Alexander Afenyo-Markin for sponsoring the parliamentary training programme, noting that such initiatives enhance MPs' capacity and expose them to international best practices in governance and public service.
The visit forms part of a broader training programme aimed at strengthening MPs' knowledge, skills, and effectiveness in carrying out their legislative, representative, and oversight responsibilities.
Latest Stories
-
Combined Kumasi Central Market Traders Union appeals to Contracta not to close Kumasi office
22 minutes
-
Minority MPs engage Ghana’s High Commissioner in Canada on diaspora welfare, development priorities
26 minutes
-
Adongo hands over ambulance, housing for doctors to boost healthcare delivery in Bolgatanga
33 minutes
-
UGMC hits new milestone with 15 successful kidney transplants
56 minutes
-
The machines never sleep – GRNMA reveals crushing pressure at KATH
1 hour
-
Suspend the suspension – Nurses say government moving to reinstate KATH CEO
1 hour
-
Clinical decisions don’t come from CEO alone – GRNMA pushes back on KATH sanctions
2 hours
-
Nobody should be punished – GRNMA defends KATH CEO over bed crisis
2 hours
-
The assurances were good – Ashanti Regional Chair of GRNMA on suspended industrial action
2 hours
-
Vice President launches revised Cultural Policy of Ghana
3 hours
-
Ga Mantse unveils Sacred Crown Awards, urges African Heritage and wellness Push
3 hours
-
‘Real King of Pop is Janet Jackson, not Michael Jackson’ – Singer Amaarae claims
3 hours
-
Congo colonel sentenced to death over murder of UN experts
3 hours
-
Cholera outbreak in Nigeria’s Borno kills 74, infects thousands since May
3 hours
-
IMF warns Nigeria of risks in $5 billion swap deal with UAE lender
3 hours