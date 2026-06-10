Minority MPs engage Ghana’s High Commissioner in Canada on diaspora welfare, development priorities

A delegation from the Minority caucus has held high-level discussions with Ghana’s High Commissioner to Canada, Dora Francisca Edu-Buandoh, focusing on national development priorities, diaspora welfare, and strengthening relations between Ghana and Canada.

The MPs, who are in Canada for a capacity-building programme, paid a courtesy call on the High Commissioner at her official residence in Ottawa.

The engagement provided an opportunity to discuss issues affecting Ghanaians living abroad and explore avenues for deeper cooperation between the two countries.

Speaking during the meeting, Jerry Ahmed Shaib said the visit offered legislators a valuable platform to gain first-hand insight into the experiences and concerns of Ghanaians in the diaspora.

According to him, the discussions examined how Parliament can help address challenges facing Ghanaian communities abroad while advancing the country’s broader development agenda.

The meeting also explored opportunities to strengthen the longstanding relationship between Ghana and Canada, particularly in areas that could support Ghana’s economic and social development.

Mr Shaib expressed appreciation to Professor Edu-Buandoh for the warm reception and fruitful engagement, describing the interaction as important in connecting policymakers with the realities confronting Ghanaians living overseas.

He also commended Alexander Afenyo-Markin for sponsoring the parliamentary training programme, noting that such initiatives enhance MPs' capacity and expose them to international best practices in governance and public service.

The visit forms part of a broader training programme aimed at strengthening MPs' knowledge, skills, and effectiveness in carrying out their legislative, representative, and oversight responsibilities.

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