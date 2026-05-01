Pay delays, layoffs, uncertainty – Minority caucus raises concern over deepening labour crisis

Afigya Sekyere East MP, Mavis Nkansah-Boadu

The Minority caucus on Parliament’s Employment, Labour Relations and Pensions Committee has raised concerns over what it describes as worsening conditions for Ghanaian workers.

It cites delayed salaries, job losses and rising uncertainty across key sectors.

In a statement signed by Afigya Sekyere East MP, Mavis Nkansah-Boadu, to mark International Workers’ Day, the caucus said it stands “in solidarity with workers across Ghana” and urges urgent action to address mounting challenges.

The statement acknowledged the contributions of workers to national development, noting that “the strength of our economy, the stability of our communities, and the promise of our future are firmly anchored in the daily efforts of our workforce.”

However, it warned that the current situation paints a troubling picture. “It is deeply troubling that at a time when we ought to honour and support our workers, they are instead confronted with worsening hardship,” the caucus said.

It pointed to distress in the agricultural sector, stating that “cocoa farmers, who are the backbone of our agricultural exports, continue to grapple with declining and uncompetitive producer prices, eroding incomes and threatening livelihoods.”

The caucus also highlighted growing fears over employment stability.

“Across several sectors, there are growing concerns about mass dismissal of workers and job insecurity, leaving many families without stable sources of income and deepening economic uncertainty,” the statement said.

Concerns were raised equally about delays in public-sector payments.

“Teachers… have endured prolonged delays in salary payments and postings,” it noted, adding that “health professionals… have had to resort to protests simply to receive what is rightfully due to them.”

According to the Minority, these developments are having broader implications.

“These conditions are not only unjust; they undermine morale, productivity, and the very fabric of national development,” the statement stressed.

The caucus called for immediate policy intervention, urging authorities to “move beyond words of appreciation to meaningful action” and to “chart a just and equitable course” that protects jobs and ensures fair pay.

It also issued a strong rebuke of current labour conditions. “We therefore strongly condemn the continued unfair treatment of Ghanaian workers and call for its immediate cessation,” the statement said.

The Minority further appealed for unity among labour groups and stakeholders.

“We also urge all workers, unions, and stakeholders to remain united in defending the rights, dignity, and welfare of the labour force,” it added.

Reaffirming its position, the caucus said it remains committed to advocating for reforms aligned with the theme of this year’s observance, stressing the need for “a system that places people at the centre of development.”

Closing the statement, it paid tribute to workers across the country. “To every worker across the country, your efforts do not go unnoticed. Your sacrifices are the backbone of our nation,” it said, adding, “Ayekoo to all workers.”

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