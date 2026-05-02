Backbone of economy in pain – Minority warns of collapse in worker morale

Afigya Sekyere East MP, Mavis Nkansah-Boadu

Minority caucus on Parliament’s Employment, Labour Relations and Pensions Committee has used this year’s International Workers’ Day to warn that worsening hardship is pushing workers to the brink and weakening morale across the country.

In a statement signed by Afigya Sekyere East MP, Mavis Nkansah-Boadu, the Ranking Member on the committee, said the day must be more than a celebration.

It should also be a moment of reflection on “the resilience, dedication, and sacrifices of the Ghanaian worker.”

The statement described workers as central to national development.

“From the tireless efforts of our farmers who ensure food security, to the ingenuity of our industrial workers, the selfless service of our health professionals, the commitment of our teachers, the vigilance of our security agencies, and the enterprise of traders and artisans, these contributions, among others, remain indispensable to national development.”

It added that “the strength of our economy, the stability of our communities, and the promise of our future are firmly anchored in the daily efforts of our workforce.”

But the Minority said conditions facing workers are becoming increasingly difficult.

“Yet, it is deeply troubling that at a time when we ought to honour and support our workers, they are instead confronted with worsening hardship under the administration led by” John Dramani Mahama.

The statement pointed to pressure in key sectors of the economy. It said cocoa farmers “continue to grapple with declining and uncompetitive producer prices, eroding incomes and threatening livelihoods in cocoa-growing communities.”

It also raised concerns over job losses and insecurity.

“Across several sectors, there are growing concerns about mass dismissal of workers and job insecurity, leaving many families without stable sources of income and deepening economic uncertainty.”

Teachers and health workers were also cited.

“Teachers, who shape the future of our nation, have endured prolonged delays in salary payments and postings, while health professionals, who stand at the frontline of care, have had to resort to protests simply to receive what is rightfully due to them.”

The Minority warned that the impact goes beyond immediate financial distress.

“These conditions are not only unjust; they undermine morale, productivity, and the very fabric of national development.”

It called for urgent government action.

“It is imperative that government charts a just and equitable course, one that protects jobs, ensures fair and competitive remuneration, addresses wage arrears, and restores confidence across all sectors of the economy.”

The caucus said it “strongly condemns the continued unfair treatment of Ghanaian workers and calls for its immediate cessation,” while urging workers, unions and stakeholders to remain united in defending “the rights, dignity, and welfare of the labour force.”

“To every worker across the country, your efforts do not go unnoticed. Your sacrifices are the backbone of our nation.”

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