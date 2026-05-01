Workers betrayed – Minority caucus blames Mahama administration for deepening hardship

Afigya Sekyere East MP, Mavis Nkansah-Boadu

The Minority caucus on Parliament’s Employment, Labour Relations and Pensions Committee has accused the Mahama administration of presiding over worsening hardship for Ghanaian workers.

It declares that “workers are instead confronted with worsening hardship.”

In a statement to mark International Workers’ Day, signed by Mavis Nkansah-Boadu, the Ranking Member said the day should be a moment to “celebrate, but also to reflect on the resilience, dedication, and sacrifices of the Ghanaian worker.”

The statement acknowledged the role of workers across sectors, noting that “the strength of our economy, the stability of our communities, and the promise of our future are firmly anchored in the daily efforts of our workforce.”

However, it described current conditions as deeply troubling.

“It is deeply troubling that at a time when we ought to honour and support our workers, they are instead confronted with worsening hardship,” the statement said, adding that “the reality on the ground is stark and demands urgent attention.”

The Minority caucus pointed to multiple pressure points across the economy.

“Cocoa farmers… continue to grapple with declining and uncompetitive producer prices, eroding incomes and threatening livelihoods,” it stated.

It also raised alarm over job losses and insecurity.

“Across several sectors, there are growing concerns about mass dismissal of workers and job insecurity, leaving many families without stable sources of income and deepening economic uncertainty.”

The statement highlighted challenges in key public sectors.

“Teachers… have endured prolonged delays in salary payments and postings, while health professionals… have had to resort to protests simply to receive what is rightfully due to them.”

It warned that “these conditions are not only unjust; they undermine morale, productivity, and the very fabric of national development.”

The Minority urged immediate action beyond symbolic recognition.

“As we mark this day, we must move beyond words of appreciation to meaningful action,” it said, calling on government to “chart a just and equitable course.”

This, it noted, must include efforts to “protect jobs, ensure fair and competitive remuneration, address wage arrears, and restore confidence across all sectors of the economy.”

The Caucus issued a strong rebuke of current labour conditions.

“We therefore strongly condemn the continued unfair treatment of Ghanaian workers and call for its immediate cessation,” the statement declared.

It also called for unity among labour groups. “We also urge all workers, unions, and stakeholders to remain united in defending the rights, dignity, and welfare of the labour force.”

Referencing the theme of the International Trade Union Confederation Africa, the Minority said it remains committed to “advocating for a system that places people at the centre of development.”

The statement closed with a message of appreciation to workers nationwide. “To every worker across the country, your efforts do not go unnoticed. Your sacrifices are the backbone of our nation.”

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.