Ghana Water Ltd inaugurates Governing Council for Water Institute

Ghana Water Limited (GWL) has inaugurated the Governing Council of the Ghana Water Institute (GWI), charging members to position the institution as the leading centre for water-sector training, research, consultancy and professional development in West Africa within the next three years.

The inauguration, held in Accra on Wednesday, forms part of GWL's broader efforts to strengthen institutional capacity, promote innovation and develop the skilled workforce needed to improve water service delivery in Ghana and across the sub-region.

The Ghana Water Institute, a subsidiary of GWL, evolved from the Ghana Water Training Schools established in 1965 to enhance human resource development within the company and the wider water sector. The Institute is expected to provide training, research, consultancy and professional development services while fostering innovation and knowledge-sharing.

Members of the newly inaugurated Governing Council include Prof Afishata Mohammed Abujaja as Chairperson, Prof Jasper Ayelazuno, Prof Moro Adams, Dr Joseph Kojo Ansong, Executive Directors, and Dr Nashiru Zulkarnein, Rector.

Speaking at the ceremony, GWL Board Chairman, Eric J. Biliguo, described the establishment of the Institute as a strategic intervention aimed at securing the future of Ghana’s water sector and supporting the transformation of Ghana Water into a modern, diversified and financially sustainable utility.

“The establishment of the Ghana Water Institute is not accidental. It is a deliberate strategic intervention aimed at strengthening the future of the water sector and ensuring that Ghana Water Ltd evolves into a modern, diversified and financially sustainable enterprise,” he said.

Mr Biliguo noted that the Institute had been tasked with developing a centre of excellence for training, research, innovation, consultancy and capacity building in areas including water resources management, utility operations, engineering, technology, leadership and governance.

He urged the Council to develop internationally recognised training programmes, establish strategic partnerships with universities and development partners, promote research that addresses operational challenges in the sector and generate sustainable revenue through consultancy and knowledge services.

Managing Director of Ghana Water Limited, Adam Mutawakilu, described the inauguration as another important milestone in the company’s transformation agenda.

He said the Institute would serve as a strategic hub for water-sector training, research, innovation and professional development, while positioning Ghana as a regional centre for technical expertise and leadership development.

“The establishment and operationalisation of these subsidiaries reflect our deliberate efforts to strengthen institutional efficiency, diversify revenue streams, enhance capacity development and create long-term value for the people of Ghana,” he stated.

Chairperson of the Governing Council, Afishata Mohammed Abujaja, expressed appreciation for the confidence reposed in the Council and pledged to provide strategic direction and oversight to support the growth of the Institute.

She stressed that sustainable water service delivery requires not only infrastructure but also skilled professionals, strong institutions, innovation and ethical leadership.

Prof Abujaja further pledged to pursue partnerships with universities, regulators, professional bodies, development partners and industry experts to ensure the Institute remains responsive to the evolving needs of the water and sanitation sector.

Officials said the Council had been challenged by the GWL Board to transform the Ghana Water Institute into the leading water-sector training, research and consultancy institution in West Africa within three years, a target they believe can be achieved through strong governance, innovation and strategic partnerships.

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