€106m water project moves closer as GWCL begins stakeholder consultations in Savannah Region

The long-awaited Damongo–Tamale–Yendi Water Supply Project has taken a major step forward following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding backed by a €106 million grant.

The funding package, supported by the European Union, the European Investment Bank and Invest International, was disclosed during stakeholder consultations in the Savannah Region.

As part of the engagement, the Managing Director of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), Adam Mutawakilu, paid a courtesy call on the Overlord of the Gonja Traditional Area and other chiefs and stakeholders.

Speaking to the media, Mr Mutawakilu revealed that a loan agreement is expected to be signed between September and October this year.

He said the project will deliver 135,000 cubic metres of treated water daily to Tamale, Damango, Yendi and communities along the transmission corridor, helping to address longstanding water shortages in northern Ghana.

“Excellency John Dramani Mahama, since he came to office, has promised the people of Damango, Tamale, and Yendi that by the time he leaves office, he wants to ensure that we have clean, potable drinking water.

"And today marks the beginning of stakeholders' consultation for the Environmental Social Impact Assessment, the right of way, and payment for compensation,” he stated.

According to him, the consultations are essential to clearing the way for construction, particularly regarding land acquisition, environmental assessments, and compensation payments to affected persons.

“We all know that without payment of compensation to project-affected persons, the smooth flow of work by the contractor will be impeded.

"President Mahama had made it clear that he doesn’t want the work to start and halt because of people claiming that they have not been paid their compensation,” Mr Mutawakilu said.

He disclosed that the Ministry of Finance secured a funding commitment for the project in April, adding that the main construction contract will be awarded through a competitive procurement process once all assessments are complete.

“This is the beginning of serious stakeholders consultation to sensitise the people, to know the impact of the project, and to make sure that compensation is paid,” he added.

While preparations for the new water system continue, Mr Mutawakilu said GWCL is simultaneously upgrading existing infrastructure in Tamale to improve water supply.

“As we speak, we have replaced the spare parts on some of the treatment plants, and water flow has improved.

"I’ve signed a contract for the installation of new pumps to replace the old pumps that have been there for a very long time, and also signed a contract for the supply and installation of motors,” he said.

He explained that ageing pipelines across the Tamale metropolis are also being replaced to prevent frequent bursts once the new pumps increase pressure in the network.

“So if you still have old pipelines, the likelihood of it bursting is high, and when it bursts, we have high non-revenue water, then we find ourselves denying the good people of Tamale drinking water.

"So while we are doing the new project, we are also working on the old treatment plant to improve water supply,” he noted.

Asked when construction would officially begin, Mr Mutawakilu declined to provide a date for a sod-cutting ceremony, stressing that all compensation and preparatory work must first be completed.

“It’s not necessary to do the sword cutting. It’s doing the right thing for the sword to be cut. I’m a politician, and I’m very careful.

"The moment you see compensation being paid, that means we’ve cleared all the necessary obstacles to pave the way for the construction. And that is where we can tell you tomorrow, by this, the contractor will be on site,” he said.

He further assured that the project would not be awarded through sole-sourcing.

“So there will be an advertisement, and you will have all that, and the processes to pick a contractor will be made known to all of us,” he added.

The Damango–Tamale–Yendi Water Supply Project is expected to take about two and a half years to complete once construction begins.

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