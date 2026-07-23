12-year-old girl killed, over 40 houses destroyed in Yendi rainstorm

Audio By Carbonatix
A 12-year-old girl has died, several people have sustained injuries and more than 40 houses have been destroyed after a severe rainstorm swept through parts of the Yendi Municipality in the Northern Region.
The storm, which struck in the early hours of Wednesday, July 22, displaced dozens of families, forcing many residents to seek temporary shelter with relatives and friends after their homes were damaged or destroyed.
The disaster also destroyed household belongings, farm produce and other valuables, prompting affected residents to appeal for urgent assistance from the government, humanitarian organisations and the general public.
According to media reports, some of the worst-hit communities in the municipality suffered extensive destruction, with residents describing the aftermath as devastating.
The deceased, identified only as Asana, was killed when part of her family’s house collapsed during the storm.
Her mother, Awabu Abukari, recounted that the family was asleep when strong winds ripped off the roof of their home before the walls gave way.
She said they were unable to rescue the 12-year-old in time as the building collapsed, resulting in her tragic death.
Residents have since called for emergency relief, including temporary shelter, food and building materials, to support families affected by the disaster as they begin rebuilding their lives.
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