Floods collapse over 30 houses in Keta Island communities

More than 30 houses have collapsed following devastating floods that inundated several island communities within the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region.

Scores of residents have been rendered homeless, and some have been displaced and are in urgent need of relief intervention.

The affected communities include Laworshime, Hagodzi, Mamime, Songbe, and Agorbledokui, among others.

These communities have been severely impacted by the rising floodwaters that have submerged homes, farmlands, crops, and properties, which further compounded the suffering of already vulnerable coastal residents.

The Assembly Member for the Lawoshime Electoral Area, Israel Mensah, in an interview, lamented the dire situation confronting the area.

He described the scale of destruction as alarming and called on the government and relevant authorities to act swiftly to provide relief and support to the affected families who have lost their homes and livelihoods.

"The collapse of more than 30 houses has left many families with nowhere to turn to; some residents are sleeping in the open or seeking refuge with relatives in less-affected communities; others remain stranded in the island communities with limited access to food, clean water, and medical care," he said.

One of the most critical concerns raised by the Assembly Member and residents was the complete isolation of the island communities from surrounding areas, with the rising floodwaters cutting off all land access routes and leaving residents entirely dependent on canoes to move between their communities and the mainland.

Mr Mensah added that many residents and community leaders have raised serious safety concerns about the use of canoes to cross the deep, fast-flowing floodwaters.

Crossing without life jackets has exposed community members to an extreme risk of drowning that could result in loss of lives if urgent measures are not put in place.

He said, "The floods have also wiped out farmlands and submerged crops across the island communities; this is a severe blow to those who depend largely on agriculture and fishing for their daily sustenance."

He expressed deep concern about the growing threat of water-borne diseases such as cholera and typhoid, as well as other flood-related illnesses, and warned that the prolonged exposure of residents to stagnant and contaminated floodwaters would significantly increase the risk of disease outbreaks in the affected communities.

Mr Mensah noted that the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and other authorities have currently visited the area and conducted assessments of the damage caused by the floods across the island communities

The residents are appealing for relief items, emergency support, and medical assistance without further delay.

Some other residents of Laworshime, Hagodzi, Mamime, Songbe, and Agorbledokui, among other affected island communities, have made a passionate appeal to the government, NADMO, and all relevant humanitarian agencies to urgently intervene with relief supplies such as life jackets for canoe crossings, medical support, and a clear plan to address the devastating flooding that continues to threaten lives and livelihoods in their communities.

The Keta NADMO, MP Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, MCE Wisdom Seade, and other relevant authorities are still on the ground assessing the devastation and have promised government intervention to alleviate the plight of the affected victims.

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