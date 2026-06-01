Severe rainstorm wreaks havoc at Adaklu Kodzobi Ando

Audio By Carbonatix
A severe rainstorm that struck Adaklu Kodzobi Ando near Adaklu Kodzobi in the Adaklu District on Saturday, May 30, has caused extensive damage to residents' property.
The storm, which swept through the community, uprooted and displaced two metal shipping containers, carrying them onto a nearby residential building.
One of the containers, owned by Helen Agbeli, was being used as a business centre. She told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the storm destroyed several items, including laptops and desktop computers, printers, and a large quantity of stationery.
Madam Agbeli said she would require substantial financial support to repair the damaged container and restore the destroyed equipment to resume operations.
She noted that the business centre was the only one serving students of the University of Health and Allied Sciences and Ho Technical University residing at the Berock Hostel within the community.
Despite the destruction, Madam Agbeli expressed gratitude that no lives were lost or injuries recorded.
Mr Nelson Segla, owner of the building on which the containers landed, said the occupants were spared by what he described as “divine intervention.”
He indicated that the heavy containers caused significant structural damage to the building, rendering it unsafe for habitation until the containers are removed.
Latest Stories
-
Daniel Acquaye heads Agri-Impact delegation to Ghana–UK Investment Summit in London
2 minutes
-
Anti-LGBTQ Bill: Brace up for consequences – Ho Central MP to Ghanaians
4 minutes
-
Xenophobic attacks threaten Africa’s unity agenda – Mahama
6 minutes
-
Gov’t to buy 2026 World Cup tickets for Ghanaians abroad to support Black Stars – Mahama
9 minutes
-
SellQuic launches Ghana’s premier online AI assistant to responds to every customer instantly
14 minutes
-
Mahama rules out funding large-scale fan travel to 2026 World Cup
18 minutes
-
Ghana to deploy 400 nurses to Jamaica under new bilateral agreement
21 minutes
-
Government focused on tackling causes of transport fare increases – Sampson Ahi
24 minutes
-
Mahama warns state enterprise CEOs over failure to submit audited accounts
27 minutes
-
UK-based Ghanaian urges Mahama to rein in ministers’ TikTok party culture
29 minutes
-
‘Refund our money or proceed to Nsawam’ – Mahama warns audit offenders
32 minutes
-
You can’t turn against those who liberated you – Mbeki on SA anti-immigrant sentiment
33 minutes
-
Youth urged to build digital skills, embrace cybersecurity for future of work
36 minutes
-
Final funeral rites for actress Beverly Afaglo set for August 7
42 minutes
-
Crackdown on unlicensed real estate agents imminent
47 minutes