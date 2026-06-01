Severe rainstorm wreaks havoc at Adaklu Kodzobi Ando

A severe rainstorm that struck Adaklu Kodzobi Ando near Adaklu Kodzobi in the Adaklu District on Saturday, May 30, has caused extensive damage to residents' property.

The storm, which swept through the community, uprooted and displaced two metal shipping containers, carrying them onto a nearby residential building.

One of the containers, owned by Helen Agbeli, was being used as a business centre. She told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the storm destroyed several items, including laptops and desktop computers, printers, and a large quantity of stationery.

Madam Agbeli said she would require substantial financial support to repair the damaged container and restore the destroyed equipment to resume operations.

She noted that the business centre was the only one serving students of the University of Health and Allied Sciences and Ho Technical University residing at the Berock Hostel within the community.

Despite the destruction, Madam Agbeli expressed gratitude that no lives were lost or injuries recorded.

Mr Nelson Segla, owner of the building on which the containers landed, said the occupants were spared by what he described as “divine intervention.”

He indicated that the heavy containers caused significant structural damage to the building, rendering it unsafe for habitation until the containers are removed.

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