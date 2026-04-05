Rainstorm wreaks havoc: Faulty transformers, feeder failures leave parts of 3 regions without power

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is battling multiple network failures across three regions following a combination of technical faults and a heavy rainstorm that has left scores of communities without power over the weekend.

In the Volta Region, engineers are working to rectify a fault on the Tsito Feeder that has disrupted electricity supply to Tsaweunu, Sokode Ando, Sokode Gbagble, part of Sokode Gbogame, and surrounding areas. The company confirmed the outage in a statement issued Saturday, April 4, 2026, but did not provide a timeline for full restoration.

Meanwhile, in the Tema Region, residents of Community 25 and its surrounding areas have been plunged into darkness following the failure of two transformers at the Community 25 substation. The ECG confirmed that engineers have been deployed and are working assiduously to restore supply as soon as possible.

The most extensive damage, however, has occurred in the Central Region, where a heavy rainstorm that swept through Assin Fosu has caused widespread faults in the ECG network. According to a statement issued Sunday, April 5, 2026, the storm has left several communities without power, including Nsuta, Dadieso, Andoe, Besease, Assin Manso, Ochiso, the Assin South District Assembly, Darmang, Domeabra, Juaben, and surrounding areas.

"The outage being experienced is as a result of faults in our network due to heavy rainstorm at Assin Fosu," the ECG stated, adding that engineers have been mobilised to rectify the faults and restore supply.

The company has not indicated how long restoration efforts might take, but assured affected customers that teams are working diligently to resolve the issues. In all three regions, the ECG urged customers experiencing outages to report through its Contact Centre, the ECG PowerApp, or its official social media handles.

The incidents come as Ghana enters the peak of the rainy season, with storms increasingly causing damage to power infrastructure. The repeated weather-related disruptions have raised fresh concerns about the resilience of the national electricity distribution network and the need for accelerated investment in storm-proofing measures.

The ECG has extended its apologies to all affected customers, acknowledging the inconvenience caused by the unplanned outages. The company has urged the public to remain patient as engineers work to restore normal supply across the affected regions.

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