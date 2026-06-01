ECG announces power outages across four regions on June 2

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced multiple planned power outages for Tuesday, June 2, 2026, affecting communities in the Accra East, Accra West, Ashanti, Tema and Volta Regions as part of maintenance exercises to improve service delivery.

In the Accra East Region, a planned maintenance exercise will take place from 9:00am to 5:00pm, affecting Lakeside Communities 7, 8 and 9, New Legon, A&C Mall, AH Hotel, East Airport International School and surrounding areas.

The Accra West Region will also experience an outage from 9:00am to 5:00pm on Tuesday, affecting Oduman, Manhean, Odawna and surrounding areas.

The Ashanti Region has the highest concentration of outages, with five separate maintenance exercises scheduled for Tuesday. The first will affect Akrofuom, Wiamase, Kokotenten, Aduaneyede and surrounding areas from 9:00am to 5:00pm. A second outage will hit Atonsu, Gyinyase, Ahinsan Estates, Kotei, Chirapatre and surrounding areas during the same hours. A third Ashanti outage will affect Daban, Apraman, parts of Sokoban, Wood Village, Asaago, Oti Kuwait Estate, Verna, BOST, Atomsu Bokro, Dompoase, Monaco, Everpure, Anyinam, A1 Hospital, Kokoben Newsite, Champion Hotel, parts of Santasi, Fankyenebra and surrounding areas. A fourth outage will affect Osam, Kyekyewere, Kwapia and surrounding areas. All four Ashanti outages will run from 9:00am to 5:00pm.

In the Tema Region, the maintenance exercise will run from 10:00am to 4:00pm, affecting Lebanon Zones 3 and 4, Zenu, New York, Aviation, Lashibi, Klagon, Community 19 Annex, Tsopoli, Shilo, Agortor, Nana Farms, Lutah and surrounding areas.

In the Volta Region, a planned outage will take place from 9:00am to 5:00pm, affecting Kopeiya, Nakyikope, part of Akatsi Towns, Ave Towns, Dzodze and surrounding areas.

ECG has expressed regret for the inconvenience that will arise from all these exercises. The company has advised affected customers to make alternative arrangements for power-dependent activities during the specified hours and assured that power supply would be restored to all affected areas upon completion of the scheduled maintenance works.

All notices were originally issued between Saturday, May 30 and Sunday, May 31, 2026. Customers have been encouraged to contact ECG's official communication channels for further updates.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.