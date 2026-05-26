Education | In Focus | Regional

Tanyigbe SHS plunged into darkness as fallen electricity pole disrupts WASSCE preparation

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  26 May 2026 10:47am
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Tanyigbe Senior High School in the Ho Municipality of the Volta Region has been without electricity for nearly a week after a heavy rainstorm caused an electricity pole supplying power to the school to collapse.

The incident occurred on May 22 when strong winds and intense rainfall caused a tree to fall onto the electricity pole, disrupting power supply to the entire school community.

The damage has since left the school in prolonged darkness, severely affecting academic activities.

School authorities say the matter was promptly reported to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), but allege that officials have yet to visit the school to assess the situation or begin restoration works.

The outage has particularly affected final-year students preparing for the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

A teacher assisting the candidates said the lack of electricity is hampering revision sessions and classroom preparation.

With no immediate restoration in sight, students have reportedly resorted to studying at night with torchlights and other improvised lighting sources.

The school’s computer laboratory has also been shut down temporarily, disrupting ICT lessons and practical sessions.

The situation is especially worrying as 175 candidates are currently writing the WASSCE at the school.

Students and staff are therefore appealing to the relevant authorities to urgently intervene to restore power and ensure normal academic activities resume.

Tanyigbe SHS serves several farming communities within the Ho Municipality, including Klave, Shia, Avee, Nyive, Tokokoe, Atikpui and the Akoefe enclave.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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