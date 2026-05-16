We’ll use every legitimate means to stop ECG privitisation – TUC

Audio By Carbonatix
The Deputy Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress (Ghana), Dr Kwabena Nyarko Otoo, has stated that Organised Labour will resist any attempt to privatise the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).
Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, May 16, he said labour unions are concerned about ongoing discussions around the restructuring and potential privatisation of key state-owned enterprises under economic reform programmes.
Mr Otoo stressed that the Trades Union Congress (TUC) and its affiliates remain firmly opposed to privatisation of ECG, warning that such a policy direction would be strongly resisted.
“The TUC and its affiliates will also be ready to ensure that we use every legitimate means to stop this privatisation,” he said.
His comments follow the International Monetary Fund (IMF) pushing Ghana to fast-track private sector participation in the operations of the ECG, warning that deep problems in the energy sector continue to threaten public finances and economic stability.
The call formed part of discussions between an IMF staff team led by Ruben Atoyan and Ghanaian authorities during a mission to Accra from April 29 to May 15 for the sixth and final review of Ghana’s Extended Credit Facility programme.
In a statement issued at the end of the mission on Friday, the IMF said protecting public resources would require stronger reforms in both the energy and cocoa sectors.
However, Dr Otoo argued that "ECG has made notable improvements in revenue performance and operational reach, and therefore should not be handed over to private control."
He also cautioned against adopting private concession models for electricity distribution, citing concerns about affordability, access, and long-term sustainability in other jurisdictions.
Mr Otoo maintained that while reforms in the power sector are necessary, they should not undermine public ownership or lead to higher tariffs and reduced access for ordinary consumers.
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