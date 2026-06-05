JoyNews Impact Makers honouree supports girls at St. Anna’s Family Home with menstrual hygiene outreach

Audio By Carbonatix
Girls at St. Anna’s Family Home in Winneba have benefited from a menstrual hygiene outreach programme led by 2026 JoyNews Impact Makers Awards honouree, Issabella Akwaboah, as part of activities marking Menstrual Hygiene Day.
The initiative was organised through the Amazing Girls Foundation in collaboration with the Charlotte Memorial Foundation, with a focus on promoting menstrual health education and providing sanitary products to support the girls’ wellbeing.
The outreach aimed to address period poverty while equipping the girls with practical knowledge on menstrual hygiene, reproductive health, personal care, and self-confidence.
Speaking during the event, Ms Akwaboah emphasised the need to ensure that every girl, regardless of background, has access to menstrual health education and the resources required to manage her period with dignity.
She noted that despite increasing awareness, many girls—particularly in vulnerable communities—continue to face challenges that affect their education, self-esteem, and overall development.
The programme also created space for interactive discussions, allowing the girls to engage on issues relating to reproductive health and personal hygiene in a supportive environment.
Beneficiaries at St. Anna’s Family Home described the intervention as more than a donation exercise, highlighting its emotional and educational impact on their confidence and sense of inclusion.
The outreach forms part of Issabella Akwaboah’s broader advocacy work in menstrual health and women’s empowerment, which contributed to her recognition at the 2026 JoyNews Impact Makers Awards in the Health and Women's Empowerment category.
Through her foundation, she continues to lead initiatives aimed at tackling period poverty and promoting menstrual health education across Ghana.
The initiative adds to growing global efforts to advance menstrual equity and ensure that no girl’s education or dignity is affected by a lack of access to menstrual care products or information.
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