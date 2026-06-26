Imperial General Assurance, World Vision Ghana empower girls with menstrual hygiene support

Imperial General Assurance has provided menstrual hygiene support materials to seven schools in the Fanteakwa North and South Districts of the Eastern Region.

The intervention, carried out under the Imperial Girl, the company's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm dedicated to addressing period poverty among young girls in rural Ghana, was conducted in partnership with World Vision Ghana.

Under the initiative, 250 girls received a six-month supply of menstrual pads from June to December 2026 at a ceremony held in Begoro Presbyterian Senior High School to commemorate this year’s Menstrual Hygiene Day on the theme “Together for a #PeriodFriendlyWorld”.

The programme also provided education on safe menstrual hygiene practices courtesy of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) and the Ghana Education Service (GES), along with a quiz competition on period-related awareness causes among schools from both districts, with certificates awarded to participating pupils.

The beneficiary schools include Abourso Roman Catholic (RC) Primary and Junior High School (JHS), Obooho District Assembly (D.A) Primary and JHS, Akoradako D.A Primary and JHS, Ahomahomaso D.A Primary and JHS, Adjeikrom Presby Primary and JHS, Bosuso Presby Primary and JHS, and Saamang D.A Primary and JHS.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of Imperial General Assurance, Harry Ofori-Attah, said, “As Ghana’s fastest-growing insurer, we believe in protecting and investing in people’s futures.

"Supporting the health and education of these girls helps build stronger and brighter futures for our communities.”

“This intervention also demonstrates our commitment to social impact, gender equality, education, health and well-being, and sustainable community development in support of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"Through the Imperial Girl initiative, we are addressing period poverty by helping girls stay comfortable, confident, and focused on their education in these rural communities.

"The Imperial Girl is not a side project for us. She is central to our vision of what a thriving, equitable Ghana looks like”, he stressed.

The Cluster Programme Manager, Fanteakwa Cluster of World Vision Ghana, Fan Felix Apeti, commended Imperial General Assurance for the partnership between the two organisations in addressing period poverty and called on other corporate bodies to join the cause.

“The more the voices, the further we can go with this campaign. That is why World Vision Ghana is strongly collaborating with Imperial as well as its partners to commemorate this important moment in the lives of our girls and women,” he added.

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