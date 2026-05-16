‘My heart is full’ – JoyNews Impact Makers winner celebrates courage of amputees

The winner of the ultimate Impact Maker Award at the recent JoyNews Impact Makers Awards has expressed gratitude to the organisers, describing the recognition as a tribute to the resilience and courage of amputees.

In a WhatsApp post shared after the ceremony, the award recipient said the honour carried deep personal meaning and reflected the journey of many amputees whose stories continue to inspire the work of Smiles of Hope.

“My heart is full of gratitude as I reflect on last night’s JoyNews Impact Makers Awards, where I was honoured with the Ultimate Impact Maker Award,” the post said.

The recipient thanked the JoyNews and Multimedia team for creating a platform that celebrates changemakers and highlights stories of service, resilience and impact within communities.

“I would like to sincerely thank the JoyNews and Multimedia team for creating such an important platform that recognises and amplifies the work of changemakers within our communities,” the message stated.

The post also congratulated other finalists and award winners, describing the experience as inspiring.

“Congratulations as well to all the incredible finalists and awardees. It was truly inspiring sharing this platform with individuals doing extraordinary work across different communities and causes,” the recipient wrote.

According to the message, the recognition serves as motivation to continue advocating for inclusion and support for amputees and vulnerable groups.

“Your impact matters, and together we are contributing to building a more compassionate and inclusive society,” the statement added.

The post ended with a short but determined message: “The work continues 💪🏾”.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.