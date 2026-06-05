South Africa, Mozambique abstain from adoption of African Family Values Charter in Accra

Audio By Carbonatix
South Africa has announced its abstention from the adoption of the African Charter on Family, Sovereignty and Values at the 4th Inter-Parliamentary Conference currently underway in Accra, Ghana.
According to the South African delegation, the Charter's definition of marriage as exclusively between a man and a woman is inconsistent with the country's Constitution and the international legal principles it upholds.
The position was announced by the head of the South African delegation, Zandile Majozi, during deliberations at the conference.
South Africa maintained that while it respects the objectives of the Charter, it could not support provisions that conflict with its constitutional framework and legal obligations.
Meanwhile, Mozambique has also announced its abstention from the adoption of the African Charter on Family, Sovereignty and Values, citing logistical challenges and legislative scheduling constraints.
The decision was communicated in a letter addressed to Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin by the head of the Mozambican delegation, Carlos Tembe.
The letter was read to conference participants by the Member of Parliament for Ho West, Emmanuel Bedzrah.
The developments come as lawmakers and delegates from across Africa deliberate on the proposed Charter, which seeks to promote family values, sovereignty and cultural norms across the continent.
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