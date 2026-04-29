Gender Minister engages amputees, pledges stronger push for disability inclusion

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to disability inclusion following an engagement with amputees during an awareness walk in Accra.
The event, organised by Smiles of Hope as part of activities marking Limb Loss and Limb Difference Awareness Month, brought together persons living with amputations and their supporters to highlight their lived experiences, resilience, and challenges.
As part of the programme, the organisation presented a petition and policy proposals to the Minister, calling for urgent and coordinated interventions to improve the welfare and inclusion of amputees in Ghana.
Presenting the petition, Founder of Smiles of Hope, Valeria Adzatia, outlined key structural challenges facing persons with limb loss, including the high cost and limited availability of prosthetic services, as well as restricted access to economic opportunities.
The petition also raised concerns about the absence of structured pre- and post-amputation counselling protocols in healthcare facilities, noting that many patients undergo amputations without adequate psychological preparation and support.
Additionally, the organisation highlighted the lack of a comprehensive national amputee database, stressing that the absence of reliable data continues to hinder effective policy planning and targeted interventions.
Responding, the Minister acknowledged the concerns, describing them as reflective of the realities faced by many individuals striving to rebuild their lives after amputation.
She stated that disability inclusion must go beyond policy rhetoric and translate into practical support systems that restore dignity, independence, and equal opportunity.
Dr Lartey further underscored the need to strengthen rehabilitation services, improve access to assistive devices, and enhance social protection interventions for vulnerable groups, including amputees.
She assured that the Ministry would engage relevant stakeholders to review the proposals and explore practical pathways for implementation within existing frameworks.
The Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to building an inclusive society where all persons, regardless of physical ability, are empowered to live with dignity and fully participate in national development.
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