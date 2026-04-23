MiDA CEO pays courtesy call on Gender Minister to deepen collaboration

The Chief Executive Officer of the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA), Alex Mould, has paid a courtesy call on the Minister for Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection to strengthen collaboration on gender mainstreaming and compliance.

The visit underscored MiDA’s commitment to promoting gender equality and provided a platform for both institutions to explore ways of enhancing partnerships and aligning their efforts with national gender priorities.

Speaking during the engagement, Mr Mould emphasised that MiDA places high importance on gender inclusion and is intentional about embedding gender-responsive practices across its operations.

“We take gender issues seriously and felt it was important to engage the Ministry to understand how we can improve and remain compliant. We also want to position MiDA as a model for other state-owned enterprises,” he stated.

He noted that the Authority has taken significant steps to institutionalise gender considerations, stressing the critical role of leadership in driving compliance.

According to him, institutions must adopt deliberate strategies to assess their current performance and implement phased approaches towards achieving full gender responsiveness.

In her response, the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, commended MiDA for its proactive approach and commitment to gender mainstreaming.

She reaffirmed the Ministry’s readiness to provide guidance and technical support to institutions to ensure effective integration of gender considerations into policies and programmes.

She further highlighted key national frameworks, including the Affirmative Action Act and the revised National Gender Policy, noting that they provide clear direction for institutions to promote inclusivity and equity.

The Minister also encouraged organisations to adopt practical workplace interventions that support gender equality, such as the provision of daycare facilities to help staff—particularly nursing mothers—balance work and family responsibilities.

She stressed that while policy development is important, measurable implementation remains critical to achieving meaningful impact, and urged MiDA to continue leading by example.

The meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment of both institutions to advancing gender equality and ensuring that development interventions are inclusive and beneficial to all segments of the population.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.