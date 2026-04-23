MiDA CEO pays courtesy call on Gender Minister to deepen collaboration

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chief Executive Officer of the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA), Alex Mould, has paid a courtesy call on the Minister for Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection to strengthen collaboration on gender mainstreaming and compliance.
The visit underscored MiDA’s commitment to promoting gender equality and provided a platform for both institutions to explore ways of enhancing partnerships and aligning their efforts with national gender priorities.
Speaking during the engagement, Mr Mould emphasised that MiDA places high importance on gender inclusion and is intentional about embedding gender-responsive practices across its operations.
“We take gender issues seriously and felt it was important to engage the Ministry to understand how we can improve and remain compliant. We also want to position MiDA as a model for other state-owned enterprises,” he stated.
He noted that the Authority has taken significant steps to institutionalise gender considerations, stressing the critical role of leadership in driving compliance.
According to him, institutions must adopt deliberate strategies to assess their current performance and implement phased approaches towards achieving full gender responsiveness.
In her response, the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, commended MiDA for its proactive approach and commitment to gender mainstreaming.
She reaffirmed the Ministry’s readiness to provide guidance and technical support to institutions to ensure effective integration of gender considerations into policies and programmes.
She further highlighted key national frameworks, including the Affirmative Action Act and the revised National Gender Policy, noting that they provide clear direction for institutions to promote inclusivity and equity.
The Minister also encouraged organisations to adopt practical workplace interventions that support gender equality, such as the provision of daycare facilities to help staff—particularly nursing mothers—balance work and family responsibilities.
She stressed that while policy development is important, measurable implementation remains critical to achieving meaningful impact, and urged MiDA to continue leading by example.
The meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment of both institutions to advancing gender equality and ensuring that development interventions are inclusive and beneficial to all segments of the population.
Latest Stories
-
Germany pledges stronger security, development ties with Ghana
1 minute
-
‘I was sold at age six as a child slave’ – Kofi Annan’s haunting Volta Lake story
5 minutes
-
GhIE congratulates Ing Professor Kwabena Biritwum Nyarko on FAEO appointment
13 minutes
-
Methodist Church accounts for all tithes -Presiding Bishop
20 minutes
-
Mahama assures business leaders of conducive investment environment to drive economic growth
22 minutes
-
Farmers face rising poverty and insecurity in northern Ghana due to climate pressures
36 minutes
-
Kantanka Automobile donates motorbikes, TV sets to Interior Ministry
37 minutes
-
Meta says it will cut 8,000 jobs as AI spending grows
47 minutes
-
OSP saga: Attorney General’s court position reflects Executive’s stance – John Darko
51 minutes
-
Ablakwa slams xenophobic attacks in South Africa as ‘betrayal’ of Africans
53 minutes
-
Mahama backs immigration reforms, pledges support to modernise GIS
58 minutes
-
MiDA CEO pays courtesy call on Gender Minister to deepen collaboration
1 hour
-
Open Kasoa–Winneba middle carriageway in 3–4 weeks – Mahama directs contractor
1 hour
-
Akosombo Substation Fire: Energy Ministry assures swift response and public safety
1 hour
-
Food insecurity 10 times higher among uneducated households — GSS
2 hours