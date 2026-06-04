Gender Ministry launches 2026 Blue Day Campaign to combat sports trafficking

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP), through its Human Trafficking Secretariat and with support from the International Justice Mission (IJM), has launched a nationwide media campaign ahead of the 2026 World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, commonly known as Blue Day.

The campaign was unveiled on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, under the theme, “Human Trafficking Can End: The Time is Now – Blow the Whistle on Sports Trafficking.”

The initiative seeks to draw attention to the growing menace of sports trafficking, particularly the exploitation of children, young people and aspiring athletes through fraudulent promises of football contracts, scholarships and opportunities abroad.

Delivering the keynote address, the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, praised development partners and stakeholders for their continued support in Ghana’s fight against human trafficking.

She noted that as Ghana prepares for major international sporting events, including the FIFA World Cup, greater focus must be placed on protecting young athletes from exploitation.

“Traffickers are taking advantage of sports and exploiting young talents,” she stated.

Dr Lartey stressed that tackling human trafficking requires collective action and cannot be achieved by government alone.

She called on the media to play a more active role in educating the public, exposing trafficking networks, amplifying the voices of survivors and sustaining national attention on the issue.

She further urged stakeholders to intensify public education on emerging forms of trafficking, including sports-related exploitation, cyber-enabled abuse and deceptive migration schemes targeting young people.

Representing the Chief Director of the Ministry, Dr Marian W. A. Kpakpah, the Director of General Administration, Ebenezer Charwey, highlighted the urgent need for coordinated efforts to address trafficking linked to sports recruitment and talent promotion.

He observed that many young people continue to fall prey to individuals posing as sports agents, only to face exploitation, abuse and abandonment abroad.

Speaking on behalf of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), the Association’s General Secretary, Dominic Hlordzi, reaffirmed the media’s commitment to supporting anti-trafficking advocacy.

He said journalism goes beyond reporting events and serves as a vital tool for protecting vulnerable people and promoting justice.

In a statement delivered on behalf of the International Justice Mission, Director for West Africa, Madam Anita Budu, described the media as “first responders of truth” and encouraged journalists to intensify awareness campaigns to prevent trafficking.

She also appealed to the government to increase funding for the Human Trafficking Fund to strengthen prevention efforts, support law enforcement agencies, assist survivors and improve the prosecution of trafficking cases.

The World Day Against Trafficking in Persons is observed annually to raise awareness about human trafficking and promote the protection of victims.

This year’s Blue Day campaign will feature nationwide public education activities, media engagements, community outreach programmes and stakeholder discussions aimed at strengthening Ghana’s response to human trafficking.

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