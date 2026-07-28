GRASAG seeks partnership with Gender Ministry to promote inclusion and support graduate students

The Graduate Students' Association of Ghana (GRASAG) has held discussions with the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, to explore areas of collaboration aimed at promoting inclusion, protecting vulnerable persons and addressing challenges confronting graduate students.

The GRASAG delegation, led by its President, Richard Class-Peters, said the engagement formed part of the Association's efforts to forge stronger partnerships with the Ministry and contribute to initiatives that advance the welfare of women, persons with disabilities and other marginalised groups.

Presenting the purpose of the meeting, Mr Class-Peters said GRASAG was eager to work closely with the Ministry on research and public education, particularly to create greater awareness of the Affirmative Action (Gender Equity) Act, 2024 (Act 1121).

He added that the Association was also prepared to support the Ministry's campaigns against human trafficking and female genital mutilation.

"GRASAG is committed to collaborating with the Ministry through research and advocacy to support its programmes, raise awareness of the Affirmative Action Act and contribute to efforts aimed at improving the lives of vulnerable groups," Mr Class-Peters said.

The GRASAG President also highlighted the challenges faced by graduate students who are mothers, as well as women with disabilities pursuing postgraduate education, including those enrolled in private institutions.

He sought clarity on the support mechanisms available to such students and appealed for greater collaboration to address their needs.

Responding, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey welcomed the proposal, stressing that the Ministry remained open to partnerships that strengthened its mandate and expanded the reach of its programmes.

"Our doors remain open to institutions and organisations that share our commitment to promoting inclusion and improving the welfare of vulnerable persons. Achieving meaningful change requires collaboration across sectors," the Minister said.

She explained that issues affecting persons with disabilities required coordinated efforts across government institutions, noting that while free tertiary education had been introduced for undergraduate students, support for postgraduate education would require further policy discussions.

The Minister also highlighted the increase in the Disability Common Fund allocation from three to five per cent and encouraged GRASAG to advise its members with disabilities to engage their respective Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies by submitting requests outlining their specific needs for consideration.

Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey further noted that the Ministry regularly engages persons with disabilities through various programmes and commemorative activities and remains committed to working with stakeholders on policies and initiatives that enhance their welfare.

The meeting concluded with both the Ministry and GRASAG reaffirming their commitment to strengthening collaboration and advancing initiatives that promote inclusion, protect vulnerable persons and improve the welfare of all Ghanaians.

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