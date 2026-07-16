Ga-Mashie queen mothers seek partnership with the gender ministry to tackle social challenges

The Ga-Mashie Manyemei Kpee, a group of queen mothers from the Ga-Mashie Traditional Area, has called for closer collaboration with the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection to address growing social challenges affecting women, children and other vulnerable groups within their communities.

The appeal was made during a courtesy call on the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, in Accra, where the traditional leaders underscored the need for stronger partnerships between government and traditional authorities to promote social development and community welfare.

The delegation, led by the Chairperson of the Planning Committee, Naa Amorkor Shika Futru I of Asere Amartse We, commended the minister for her leadership and dedication to advancing the welfare of women, safeguarding children and promoting social inclusion across the country.

The queen mothers described Dr Lartey's commitment to championing the rights and wellbeing of women and vulnerable groups as commendable, noting that her work had become a source of inspiration and pride for many traditional leaders.

During the meeting, the queen mothers highlighted a number of pressing social issues confronting the Ga-Mashie community, including teenage pregnancy, school dropout rates, domestic violence, substance abuse and persistent poverty.

They expressed concern over the growing impact of these challenges on families and community development, stressing that addressing them would require coordinated action involving government institutions, traditional authorities, civil society organisations and local communities.

According to the delegation, traditional leaders remain well placed to identify emerging social issues at the grassroots and to mobilise communities towards finding practical and sustainable solutions.

As part of their contribution to community development, the queen mothers revealed that they had established specialised committees on gender, education, welfare and culture to coordinate initiatives aimed at improving the wellbeing of women, children and young people.

They explained that the committees would serve as platforms for designing and implementing community-based interventions, while strengthening advocacy on issues affecting vulnerable members of society.

The queen mothers also announced plans to undertake an outreach programme at the Usher Town Maternity Home, where they intend to spend time with mothers and newborn babies while donating medical supplies, hospital logistics and other essential items to support maternal and neonatal healthcare.

They described the initiative as part of their broader commitment to supporting vulnerable women and improving maternal and child welfare within the Ga-Mashie Traditional Area.

The delegation further presented a number of development proposals for which they sought the ministry's collaboration and technical support.

Among the key proposals were the establishment of a vocational and skills training centre to equip women and young people with employable skills, as well as the organisation of a youth cooking competition designed to promote creativity, practical learning and entrepreneurship among young people.

The queen mothers also proposed the distribution of educational materials to schoolchildren as part of efforts to improve learning outcomes and encourage children to remain in school.

Responding to the delegation, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey commended the queen mothers for taking proactive steps to address social challenges within their communities and praised their commitment to promoting the welfare of women, children and vulnerable persons.

She acknowledged the important role of traditional leaders in complementing government efforts to deliver social protection services and promote inclusive community development.

The minister outlined several interventions currently being implemented by the ministry in the areas highlighted by the queen mothers, including programmes aimed at women's economic empowerment, child protection, social welfare, gender equality and support for vulnerable households.

She noted that the concerns raised by the delegation were closely aligned with the ministry's mandate and ongoing efforts to improve the quality of life for women, children, persons with disabilities, older persons and other disadvantaged groups.

Dr Lartey stressed that achieving sustainable social development requires effective collaboration between government institutions and communities, adding that traditional authorities possess unique influence and local knowledge that can significantly enhance the delivery of social interventions.

She observed that queen mothers, in particular, play an indispensable role in identifying vulnerable individuals, promoting social cohesion, resolving community concerns and advocating the welfare of women and children.

"The success of social protection interventions depends largely on strong partnerships at the community level," she said, adding that traditional leaders are often the first point of contact for families experiencing social and economic difficulties.

The minister assured the queen mothers of the ministry's willingness to explore areas of mutual collaboration and encouraged them to continue engaging with the ministry's departments and agencies to develop practical, sustainable and community-driven initiatives.

She further reaffirmed the government's commitment to working closely with traditional institutions to strengthen social protection systems, empower women, safeguard children's rights and improve the livelihoods of vulnerable populations.

Dr Lartey emphasised that promoting gender equality, protecting children and advancing social inclusion are collective responsibilities that require the active participation of government, traditional authorities, civil society organisations and local communities.

She expressed optimism that sustained collaboration between the Ministry and the Ga-Mashie Queen Mothers would contribute significantly to addressing the social challenges confronting the community while creating greater opportunities for women and young people to thrive.

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