Gender Ministry, CSOs strengthen collaboration to improve response to gender-based violence

The Domestic Violence Secretariat of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) has held a coordination meeting with civil society organisations (CSOs) and key state institutions to strengthen collaboration in the management and referral of domestic, sexual and gender-based violence (DSGBV) cases.

The one-day meeting, held in Accra on Tuesday, July 14, focused on identifying gaps in service delivery, improving inter-agency coordination, and enhancing referral systems to ensure survivors receive timely, comprehensive and survivor-centred support.

It also sought to strengthen collaboration among stakeholders involved in the prevention of violence, survivor protection, case management and access to quality support services.

Addressing participants, Director of the Domestic Violence Secretariat, Malonin Asibi, stressed the need for a coordinated national response to the growing incidence of domestic, sexual and gender-based violence.

She said effective collaboration between state institutions and civil society organisations was critical to ensuring survivors receive holistic, timely, and quality care.

Madam Asibi urged stakeholders to actively contribute to strengthening the country's referral system to support a coordinated multi-sectoral response that guarantees comprehensive protection and support for survivors.

Representing the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Faisal Bawah highlighted the importance of building the capacity of frontline service providers, improving coordination among referral institutions and promoting data-driven decision-making to enhance service delivery.

He reaffirmed UNFPA's commitment to supporting the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection in implementing interventions aimed at preventing and responding to gender-based violence, strengthening referral pathways, and protecting the rights and dignity of vulnerable persons.

Participants reviewed challenges affecting the effective management of domestic, sexual and gender-based violence cases and shared practical strategies to improve referral mechanisms and ensure survivors receive coordinated support.

The meeting also featured presentations from key stakeholder institutions, including sessions on the work of the Domestic Violence Secretariat, the National Policy on Domestic Violence and the Orange Support Centre, all aimed at strengthening Ghana's response to domestic, sexual and gender-based violence.

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