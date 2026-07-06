CSOs raise alarm over revocation of civilian firearm licences, warn of administrative gaps in implementation

Civil society organisations have raised concerns over the government’s decision to revoke or suspend all existing civilian firearm licences in Ghana, warning that while the policy direction may be justified, its implementation risks creating confusion, logistical bottlenecks, and legal uncertainty.

At a press briefing held at the International Press Centre in Accra on Monday, the coalition led by the Jatikay Centre for Human Security and Peace Building said it is not opposed to stricter gun control measures but strongly questions the preparedness of state institutions to carry out the directive issued by the Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak.

The Interior Minister recently announced the immediate revocation or suspension of all civilian firearm licences as part of efforts to tighten Ghana’s arms control regime and introduce stricter compliance requirements, including mental health screening, drug testing, and practical firearms training.

But the CSOs argue that the announcement, though well-intentioned, lacks a clear operational framework.

“We support firm, modern and accountable firearms regulation. However, what concerns us deeply is the manner in which this decision has been announced and implemented,” the coalition stated.

The groups questioned how the policy will be practically executed, pointing to uncertainties around processing centres, cost of compliance, timelines, and the capacity of institutions such as the Narcotics Control Commission, the Mental Health Authority, and the Ghana Police Service to handle what could be thousands of applicants.

They warned that facilities such as the Tesano Police Shooting Range and other designated centres could become overwhelmed if a nationwide re-certification process is rolled out without adequate preparation.

According to the coalition, questions remain unanswered on how many licensed firearm holders will be processed daily, which regional centres will be used, who bears the cost of testing, and how special categories such as farmers, private security operators, and persons in remote communities will be accommodated.

“It is not enough to say people should go for tests. Public administration is not an announcement. It involves planning, coordination, logistics and accountability,” the statement said.

Public education and trust concerns

The CSOs also criticised what they described as inadequate public communication surrounding the directive, arguing that a policy of such magnitude requires nationwide civic education through radio, television, district engagements, and multilingual outreach.

They warned that the lack of clarity could undermine public trust, especially following a recent gun amnesty programme led by the Interior Ministry and the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons, which saw thousands of weapons voluntarily surrendered or regularised.

“If citizens are encouraged to regularise their firearms today and shortly afterwards all licences are suspended without a clear transition framework, confidence in future amnesty programmes will be weakened,” the coalition cautioned.

The groups further urged the government to prioritise long-delayed legislative reforms, noting that a new arms bill currently under consideration could modernise Ghana’s firearms regulatory framework.

They argue that the existing legal regime is outdated and fragmented, failing to adequately address modern challenges such as digital firearms databases, ballistic tracing, private security expansion, and international obligations under ECOWAS and United Nations arms control frameworks.

Speaking at the briefing, Executive Director of the Adib Saani, said the issue should not be reduced to emergency administrative action.

“Reform must be done in a structured manner that respects due process, legitimate expectation, and administrative fairness,” he said.

The coalition outlined several proposals, including a phased regional audit of firearm licences, publication of a national implementation protocol, disclosure of the total number of licensed firearms in Ghana, and establishment of certified regional firearms training centres beyond Accra.

They also called for joint public education by security agencies, civil society groups, and regulatory bodies before full enforcement begins, as well as the creation of an independent appeals mechanism for affected licence holders.

Additionally, they urged intensified enforcement against illegal arms trafficking, unlicensed weapons manufacturing, and misuse of firearms in chieftaincy disputes, political activities, and violent crimes.

While reaffirming support for stronger gun control, the CSOs cautioned against what they described as “panic administration,” stressing the need to distinguish between lawful firearm owners and criminal actors.

“Lawful firearm owners should be regulated firmly, but they must also be treated fairly. The focus must be on illegal possession, trafficking, and misuse—not blanket disruption of lawful ownership,” the statement added.

The coalition, made up of the Citizens Network for Peace and Security in Africa, Youth for Peace and Security Africa, and the Journalists’ Network for Peace and Security, said it remains available to support government and security agencies in developing a more “transparent, predictable, and modern” firearms regulatory system.

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