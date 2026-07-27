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KNUST Gender Inclusion Office seeks partnership with Gender Ministry

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  27 July 2026 11:33am
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The Gender Inclusion and Vulnerability (GIV) Office of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has expressed interest in partnering with the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection to advance gender equality, inclusion and support for vulnerable groups within tertiary institutions.

The proposal was made when the Head of the GIV Office, Professor Mercy Badu, and the Lead of the Office's Support Desk, Dr Elizabeth Archampongma Archampong, paid a courtesy call on the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey.

The visit provided an opportunity for the KNUST delegation to introduce the newly established Gender Inclusion and Vulnerability Office and outline its mandate, strategic priorities and activities.

Professor Badu explained that the Office was created to adopt a more comprehensive approach to addressing gender and vulnerability issues, particularly in response to the growing number of students with disabilities and other vulnerable groups within the university community.

She said the Office is focused on promoting gender equality, safeguarding and inclusion while strengthening support systems for vulnerable members of the university.

It also seeks to mainstream gender considerations across academic, administrative and student governance structures through research, policy implementation, capacity building and gender-responsive programming.

Professor Badu noted that the engagement was also intended to explore structured collaboration with the Ministry, particularly in aligning the work of the GIV Office with the objectives of Ghana's National Gender Policy.

Responding, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey welcomed the initiative and reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to promoting the welfare of women, children and vulnerable groups through strategic partnerships with institutions across the country.

She encouraged the KNUST GIV Office to continue engaging the Ministry and exploring areas of mutual interest, stressing that collaboration with academic institutions is essential to advancing inclusion, strengthening gender equality and enhancing the impact of the Ministry's programmes nationwide.

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