Gender, Finance ministries explore incentives for institutions complying with Affirmative Action Law

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, in collaboration with the Finance Ministry and other state agencies, is exploring incentive packages for institutions that comply with the Affirmative Action Act, 2024 (Act 1121).

The incentives include tax-related benefits and preferential access to certain government contracts.

Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, said the proposed incentives were intended to encourage compliance with Section 27(1) of the Act, which provided for incentives to private-sector employers that met the law’s requirements.

The Minister, in a speech read on her behalf at a Policy Dialogue on Gender Equity, organised by the United Nations Global Compact Network in Accra on Wednesday, said the private sector occupied a central place in the successful implementation of the Affirmative Action Act, making incentive packages a key tool for promoting compliance.

“Government is exploring mechanisms, in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and other relevant agencies, to provide incentives that encourage compliance, including tax-related benefits where applicable,” she said.

“Compliant institutions may also enjoy preferential consideration in the award of certain government contracts and procurement opportunities, consistent with applicable laws and regulations.”

Section 27(1) of Act 1121 states that: “The Minister responsible for Finance shall, in consultation with the Minister and the Ghana Revenue Authority, develop guidelines for granting tax incentives to employers within the private sector who comply with the provisions of this Act.”

Dr Lartey said to encourage greater private-sector participation, the Ministry had organised stakeholder engagement sessions, sensitisation workshops and capacity-building programmes across various sectors to deepen understanding of the Act and support institutions in developing practical compliance strategies.

She stressed that compliance could only be achieved when stakeholders fully understood their obligations.

The minister called on businesses to take concrete steps, including reviewing existing human resource and recruitment policies to eliminate gender biases, setting clear targets for women’s representation in leadership and decision-making positions, and strengthening workplace policies on equal opportunity, pay equity, and protection against discrimination and harassment.

She added that investing in leadership development and mentorship opportunities for women, as well as establishing robust monitoring and reporting mechanisms to track progress towards compliance, would go a long way towards bridging the gender equity gap.

Mr Tolu Kweku Lacroix, Executive Director of the United Nations Global Compact Network Ghana, said private-sector participation was critical because the landscape of Ghanaian business had fundamentally shifted.

He noted that with a significant proportion of businesses operating in the private sector, corporate inclusion was no longer merely a corporate social responsibility objective but a statutory obligation.

He commended the Ministry for its efforts to bring the private sector on board.

Madam Sheila Minkah-Premo, Lawyer and Convener of the Affirmative Action Law Coalition, urged the Government to adequately resource the Gender Ministry to facilitate effective implementation of the law.

“My word to government is to resource the Ministry so that it will have the capacity to gather the appropriate data and information necessary to ensure that the law works,” she said.

She also appealed to private-sector leaders to support the implementation process.

“We need private-sector leaders to help bring their members together and support efforts to ensure the successful implementation of the law,” Madam Minkah-Premo said.

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