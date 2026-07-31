We will meet end-year revenue target – Finance Ministry assures

The Finance Ministry has given assurance that Ghana will meet its revenue target for 2026.

The ministry’s optimism stems from the work that the government has done with ongoing reforms, administrative measures and the fact that mobilisation normally picks up strongly in the 3rd and 4th quarters of each year.

The Technical Advisor to the Finance Minister, Dr. Theo Achampong, disclosed this on PM EXPRESS BUSINESS EDITION with host George Wiafe on July 30 2026.

“We strongly believe that the majority of the tax measures introduced in the 2026 Budget are working, and it’s just a matter of time,” Dr. Acheampong maintained

The assurance is coming at a time some have argued that the government could struggle to meet the end-year target due to how things have panned out.

But speaking on PM Express Business Edition, Dr. Acheampong said the government still stands by its projection as well other macroeconomic targets.

“We should also not forget that we are seeing some seasonality effect on these numbers, but as things progress, the situation will normalise in terms of meeting the various targets”, he added.

He also announced that the government is working with other relevant agencies on necessary tax education, which will aid compliance and collections.

The government targeted a revenue of GHS105.2 billion by the end of June this year. However, provisional estimates put the amount at GHS103.7billion.

Speaking on the same programme, Partner at PwC Ghana, Abeiku Gyan Quansah, was of the view that if the government presses ahead with the current measures, there is the likelihood that it will end 2026 achieving the target projected in the budget.

He noted that the current development of revenue performance shows that if the tax rates are reduced, it could go a long way to improve compliance and collections.

Contributing to the programme, the Chief Executive of Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mark Badu Abaogye, also described the government’s decision to remove the 20% excise duty on fruit juices as a good move, which will go a long way to aid in the competitiveness of most manufacturing firms in the country.

Mr. Aboagye also described the current tax environment as more favorable to businesses, which may help them to be compliant going forward.

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