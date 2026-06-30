Finance Ministry backs government’s drive to transform energy sector, says Jinapor

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, has announced that the Ministry of Finance has pledged its support for the implementation of key reforms and investment priorities aimed at repositioning Ghana's energy sector for sustainable growth.
Sharing details of a high-level meeting held on Tuesday, June 30, Dr Jinapor said the engagement with the Finance Ministry provided an opportunity for agencies under his Ministry to outline their operational priorities and funding requirements.
He described the discussions as productive and essential to ensuring that critical projects across the energy sector receive the necessary government backing.
According to the Minister, the meeting focused on strengthening collaboration between the two ministries to facilitate the successful implementation of reforms spanning the petroleum, power and renewable energy sectors.
He noted that improved coordination between government institutions remains vital to delivering efficient and reliable energy services to Ghanaians.
Dr Jinapor expressed appreciation to the Minister for Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, for demonstrating readiness to support the Ministry's agenda.
"I am particularly encouraged by the commitment of the Hon. Minister for Finance Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson and his team to work closely with us in providing the necessary support to advance these priorities, in line with H.E. President John Dramani Mahama's vision of resetting and transforming Ghana's energy sector," he stated.
He added that government remains committed to implementing policies that will improve energy security, attract investment and ensure long-term sustainability within the sector, stressing that collaboration between ministries will remain central to achieving those objectives.
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