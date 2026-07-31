Asanko Gold, GES collaborate to strengthen literacy and teacher capacity in Amansie

School children in communities within the Amansie West and Amansie South Districts are set to benefit from a Literacy Improvement Project aimed at enhancing their reading and literacy skills.

The initiative by Asanko Gold Ghana Limited includes the provision of Ghana Education Service (GES)-approved reading books, the promotion of engaging literacy activities, and the strengthening of teachers' capacity to nurture confident readers.

A key component of the programme is a partnership between Asanko Gold Ghana Limited and the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation, under which mobile and virtual libraries will be deployed to participating schools to provide pupils with regular access to a wider collection of books and digital learning resources.

Speaking at the official launch of the Literacy Improvement Project, the General Manager of Asanko Gold Ghana Limited, Justice Fenteng, said the initiative is designed to create sustained access to reading materials, which is essential for developing a lifelong culture of reading among children.

He explained that the project forms part of Asanko Gold Ghana's broader Social and Economic Development Plan, through which the company continues to partner with its host communities to improve education, healthcare, livelihoods and overall community well-being.

"We believe that lasting progress is built by investing in people, and few investments have a greater and more enduring impact than helping a child develop a lifelong love for learning," he said.

Mr. Fenteng further noted that the company will work closely with the Ghana Education Service, traditional authorities, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), and host communities to ensure the initiative delivers lasting value for generations to come.

The launch was marked by the presentation of GES-approved reading books, furniture and other teaching and learning materials to beneficiary schools.

The Amansie South District Director of the Ghana Education Service, Simon Ampomaa Anrwi, described the Literacy Improvement Project as timely and appropriate, noting that it would enhance teachers' capacity to improve literacy outcomes among pupils.

He explained that, in addition to providing learning materials, the programme would equip teachers with the skills needed to effectively engage pupils through literacy-focused activities.

"It is going to encourage our children in reading activities. It is going to help us a lot through storytelling sessions, spelling bees, book reviews and other literacy activities. We see this as a very appropriate programme, and we are ready to adopt it. We will collaborate with Asanko Gold to help education move from great to greater," he said.

The Dikro (Opinion Leader) of the Kwabenaso Community, Nana Tabi Gyansah also commended Asanko Gold for the initiative, describing it as a significant investment in the future of children within the company's host communities.

He expressed concern about the declining literacy standards among school children in the area but said he was optimistic that the intervention would help reverse the trend. He also called on all stakeholders to support efforts aimed at improving education in the district.

Officials of Asanko Gold Ghana Limited indicated that the success of the Literacy Improvement Project will not be measured solely by the number of books distributed, but by the collective commitment of teachers who nurture young minds, parents and guardians who encourage learning at home, and students who embrace every opportunity to read, learn and grow.

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