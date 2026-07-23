Asanko Gold honours long-serving retirees, celebrates legacy of excellence and mentorship

Asanko Gold Ghana Limited has honoured nine long-serving employees for their dedication and invaluable contributions to the growth of the company and Ghana's mining industry, celebrating their years of service, mentorship and commitment to excellence.

The retirees, made up of eight staff from the Processing Department and one from the Engineering Department, were recognised at a ceremony attended by management, colleagues, junior staff and family members.

They were presented with citations inscribed with messages of appreciation for their outstanding service, as well as gifts in recognition of their years of commitment to the company.

The event was marked by emotional tributes from colleagues and departmental members who reflected on the retirees' lasting impact on both the organisation and the people they worked with.

Many described the retirees as dedicated professionals whose wealth of experience, mentorship and work ethic helped shape the careers of younger employees.

"They are leaving with experience, but their good work will forever be appreciated. The good name you have left behind speaks volumes about your dedication and the legacy you have built. It will take us some time to develop another generation with such experience," one colleague remarked.

Another colleague praised the retirees for laying a strong foundation for the company's future.

"Thank you for the foundation you built for us to stand on. You didn't only produce gold, but you brought to life the spirit of commitment, resilience and productivity," he said.

Several speakers also commended the retirees, particularly the senior members, for intentionally mentoring younger staff and equipping them with the knowledge and skills needed to take over from them. Their dedication, commitment to duty and willingness to nurture the next generation were described as incomparable.

General Manager of Asanko Gold Ghana Limited, Justice Fenteng, said the event was organised to recognise employees who had devoted at least a decade of service to the company, with some also having distinguished careers elsewhere within the mining industry before ending their professional journeys at Asanko.

"We are here to honour the legacy of some of our retiring employees. These are people who have worked with the company for 10 years or more. Some of them also served in other organisations within the mining industry, but they ended their careers here at Asanko," he said.

Mr. Fenteng noted that the retirees had made significant contributions not only to the success of Asanko Gold but also to the broader mining sector.

"Today's event is to recognise their immense contributions, not only to Asanko but also to the mining industry as a whole. We want them to know how important their dedication has been to the success of the company," he stated.

He also acknowledged the sacrifices made by the retirees' families, saying their unwavering support made it possible for the employees to dedicate themselves to their work.

"As much as we honour the retirees, we also celebrate the families who stood behind them throughout their careers because without their support and understanding, these employees would not have been able to make such meaningful contributions," he added.

Mr. Fenteng said the consistent testimonies from staff about the retirees spoke volumes about the legacy they had left behind.

"One of the key things people continue to talk about is mentoring. They invested time in younger employees, passing on their knowledge and experience. Leadership is about the influence and impact you leave behind so that when you are no longer there, others can continue the work," he said.

According to him, younger employees have admitted there is a vacuum following the retirees' departure but remain confident they have inherited a strong foundation that will enable them to move the company forward.

"Every generation has played its part in bringing us to where we are today. Our responsibility now is to build on the foundation they have laid. It will not be easy, but I believe the solid legacy they have left behind will help us take Asanko to the next level," he noted.

Mr. Fenteng further encouraged younger workers to take advantage of the experience of senior colleagues who are still in active service by learning not only the technical aspects of mining but also the discipline and values that defined the retirees' careers.

"Work ethic is extremely important. You may have all the technical knowledge, but without discipline, you cannot achieve much. I encourage the younger employees to emulate the humility, dedication and discipline of these experienced workers as we work together to take Asanko to the next level," he advised.

He concluded by wishing the retirees a fulfilling retirement, praying for good health, long life and continued blessings as they begin a new chapter after years of dedicated service.

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