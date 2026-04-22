Mentorship shaped my communications career – Sammi Awuku

Audio By Carbonatix
Director-General of the National Lottery Authority and Member of Parliament for Akuapem North, Sammi Awuku, has credited mentorship, patience and a willingness to learn as key factors that shaped his rise in political communications.
Speaking on the AM Show on April 22, Mr Awuku said his career trajectory was significantly influenced by the opportunity to work under experienced professionals, particularly Nana Akomea, whom he described as a major influence in his development.
He recounted that after graduating from the University of Ghana, he secured his first role at the party level as Deputy Communications Director, working within a team led by Mr Akomea.
Despite being the youngest member of the team, he said the experience exposed him to extensive practical knowledge while working alongside figures such as Yaw Buaben Asamoah, John Boadu, Perry Okudzeto and Olivia Akote, all of whom brought considerable experience to the role.
He noted that Mr Okudzeto and Ms Akote later went on to hold senior positions, including at the National Communications Authority.
According to him, his professional growth was shaped by a conscious effort to learn from his seniors, emphasising the importance of patience, active listening and strategic thinking in decision-making.
He added that his passion for working with people also played a key role in his development within the communications field.
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