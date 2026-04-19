‘Let your loyalty be to the State’ – Sammi Awuku tells Security agencies

The Member of Parliament for Akuapim North, Sammi Awuku, has criticised the country's security agencies, accusing them of professional misconduct and the systematic targeting of former government officials.

Addressing a packed audience at the Leadership and the Law Series on Saturday, 18th April 2026, Mr Awuku alleged that institutions such as the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) have abandoned their neutral mandates. Instead, he claims they are being weaponised to settle political scores against appointees of the previous administration.

In a speech that resonated with a legal fraternity increasingly concerned about judicial and investigative overreach, the MP urged security personnel to remember that their allegiance belongs to the 1992 Constitution and the Ghanaian people, rather than the political figures currently occupying the corridors of power.

“I have seen great senior members of my party, great distinct former appointees of the Akufo-Addo government, being treated like human garbage. Today, people work at the EOCO, work at the NIB, let your loyalty be to the state and not to individuals or just temporary occupants of political positions. Every appointee of President Akufo-Addo is under investigation,” Mr Awuku declared.

The legislator warned that the current climate of "unfair" investigations risks causing a permanent fracture in the relationship between the state and its citizens. He argued that when the public perceives law enforcement as a tool for partisan retribution, the sanctity of the institutions themselves is eroded.

Mr Awuku’s remarks come at a time of heightened tension in the capital, following several high-profile dawn raids and prolonged interrogations of former ministers, actions he suggests are being carried out with a lack of "professionalism and restraint".

Beyond his critique of the security services, the Akuapim North MP used the Law Student Platform to issue a rallying cry to the New Patriotic Party (NPP). He noted that the past 14 months out of office have served as a "sobering" period of reflection for the party.

He urged party faithful to begin intentional strategic preparations for the 2028 general elections, framing the return to power as a necessity to correct what he perceives as the current abuse of authority.

“Colleagues, I want us to work towards 2028. As for lessons, we have learnt. The past 14 months or more, you’ve come face-to-face with how power in the hands of not-too-good men is being used. You were generous, you loved our nation, and you stood by our nation. But beyond 2028, we must be intentional about our power,” he added.

As the political atmosphere continues to heat up ahead of the next electoral cycle, Awuku’s comments signal a shift in the NPP’s strategy, moving from internal reorganisation to an aggressive defence of its record and its personnel against the current state-led corruption probes.

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