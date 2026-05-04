Sammi Awuku inaugurates constituency office and launches Youth Skills Programme in Akuapem North

The Member of Parliament for Akuapem North, Samuel Awuku, has commissioned a new constituency office at Mamfe while also launching a youth-focused skills and entrepreneurship programme, as part of efforts to strengthen local governance and address unemployment in the area.

The newly established Office of the Member of Parliament for Akuapem North Constituency, located at Mamfe, was created to bring parliamentary representation closer to residents and reduce the need for constituents to travel to Accra to engage their MP.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony on Monday, May 4, 2026, Mr Awuku announced that he will personally operate from the office every Monday ahead of parliamentary sittings, which begin on Tuesdays. He stressed that the office is open to all constituents regardless of political affiliation and is intended to address concerns in education, health, and social development.

He urged residents to support the initiative, noting that it is aimed at improving access to leadership and ensuring prompt attention to local concerns.

The ceremony was attended by a wide range of stakeholders, including the Chief of Mamfe, Osabarima Ansah Sasraku III, who commended the initiative and encouraged continued collaboration for development. The Municipal Chief Executive and heads of institutions within the constituency were also present.

Youth Skills Development Initiative Launched

In a related development, Mr Awuku also launched the Akuapem North Skills Development and Entrepreneurship Programme (ANSDEP) at the Mamfe Presbyterian Hall, in collaboration with Blacksmith Africa and his office.

The programme is designed to equip young people with practical skills and promote entrepreneurship in areas such as soap making, baking, catfish farming, and agro-processing. It is supported by corporate partners and private stakeholders.

Addressing participants, the MP emphasised the importance of skills training as a pathway to economic independence and urged the 120 apprentices enrolled to remain disciplined and committed to their training.

He noted that the programme also aims to instil values such as hard work, responsibility, and perseverance, which are key to long-term success, while contributing to efforts to reduce youth unemployment in the constituency.

The Chief of Mamfe encouraged beneficiaries to take the training seriously and commended the MP for introducing a programme that directly impacts livelihoods.

Stakeholders, including traditional leaders, development partners, and facilitators, participated in the event. Blacksmith Africa also outlined the vision of the project, highlighting its potential to stimulate local economic growth through skills development.

Beneficiaries expressed appreciation for the initiative, describing it as timely and life-changing, and said it provides a clear pathway to employment and financial independence.

The MP also referenced earlier interventions, including collaboration with the Akuapem Rural Bank to support market women at the Ofie Market, noting that such programmes are already yielding positive results.

The dual launch reflects Mr Awuku’s broader strategy of combining accessible leadership with practical economic empowerment to promote development in Akuapem North.

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