National

Parliament set to reconvene on May 21

Source: Myjoyonline  
  4 May 2026 3:52pm
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Parliament will resume sitting on Thursday, May 21, marking the start of the Second Meeting of the Second Session of the Ninth Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

The announcement, released by the Office of the Speaker and signed by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, on Monday, May 4, stated that the sitting is scheduled to begin on Thursday, May 21, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at Parliament House in Accra.

The directive was issued in accordance with Order 58 of the Standing Orders of Parliament and

Speaker Bagbin noted that the notice serves as official communication to Members of Parliament and key stakeholders ahead of the House’s resumption.

The upcoming meeting is expected to enable Parliament to proceed with discussions on national legislation and other issues of public interest.

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