Audio By Carbonatix
Parliament will resume sitting on Thursday, May 21, marking the start of the Second Meeting of the Second Session of the Ninth Parliament of the Fourth Republic.
The announcement, released by the Office of the Speaker and signed by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, on Monday, May 4, stated that the sitting is scheduled to begin on Thursday, May 21, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at Parliament House in Accra.
The directive was issued in accordance with Order 58 of the Standing Orders of Parliament and
Speaker Bagbin noted that the notice serves as official communication to Members of Parliament and key stakeholders ahead of the House’s resumption.
The upcoming meeting is expected to enable Parliament to proceed with discussions on national legislation and other issues of public interest.
Latest Stories
-
Saminu clarifies remarks on Ghana 4x100m team preparation, calls for unity ahead of major competitions
4 minutes
-
Heath Goldfields clears GH¢139 million in worker arrears as Bogoso-Prestea recovery begins
15 minutes
-
Education Watch boss backs arrests over BECE malpractice
39 minutes
-
Central Banks should not be evaluated solely on accounting losses – Dr. Nsafoah
46 minutes
-
“I agree with one aspect of BoG’s argument”, but under its own accounting framework it’s policy insolvent – Dr. Nsafoah
1 hour
-
Okyeame Kwame launches ‘Clap Challenge’ for teachers and students
1 hour
-
UK-based social protection expert Andy Owusu to speak at IAF & TTAG–EGA Summit in Accra on May 8
1 hour
-
Parliament set to reconvene on May 21
1 hour
-
Sammi Awuku inaugurates constituency office and launches Youth Skills Programme in Akuapem North
1 hour
-
OPD shutdown at Korle Bu leaves patients stranded, emergency unit overwhelmed
2 hours
-
ACFIF 2026: Ex-President Kufuor to deliver special address on Africa Cocoa Vision 2050
2 hours
-
4 individuals linked to PDS arrested over suspected ECG funds transfer — Kwakye Ofosu
2 hours
-
BECE: Five arrested over exam malpractice – WAEC
2 hours
-
Kofi Jumah reportedly hospitalised as GH¢55m bail conditions remain unmet
2 hours
-
‘Behind the Lens with Queen Liz’ explores concepts of heaven and jannah
2 hours